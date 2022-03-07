The Bucks in champions, the Grizzlies stopped

Eight games were scheduled for Sunday in the NBA, including a remake of the last final, once again won by Milwaukee. Memphis on its side bowed to Houston, while Nikola Jokic was huge in Denver’s post-overtime victory over New Orleans.

The poster of the night: Milwaukee Phoenix

The remake of the 2021 final took place on Sunday in Wisconsin, between Milwaukee and Phoenix, and it was the Bucks who won again: 132-122. Even in the absence of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns offered a good resistance, in the wake of a Deandre Ayton with 30 points and 8 rebounds, and they are besides the ones who led the most often in this match, but never by more than ten points. Eight minutes from the end, Phoenix still had a five-point lead (102-107), but Milwaukee finished with a bang, with a 30-15, including 14 points scored by Khris Middleton, who will finish with 44, his season high. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 points and 15 rebounds to put the Bucks in third place, three games behind leader Miami.*

The MVP of the night: Nikola Jokic

New Orleans had won all four of its games since the All Star break, but the Pelicans’ streak came to an end for Denver, with the Nuggets winning 138-130 after overtime. In front for two and a half quarters, Denver saw New Orleans (led by a Brandon Ingram who will finish at 38 points and 9 assists) pass him in front, but managed to snatch the extension thanks to two free throws from Nikola Jokic at three seconds from the end, before winning this extra time 14-6. The Serb, MVP in title, delivered a performance worthy of his status: 46 points (16 of 22 on shots, 11 on 12 on free throws), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks in 43 minutes! He had 30 points in the final quarter and overtime, and 23 points in the final seven minutes. Since LeBron James in 2010, no player had managed a triple-double with 40 points and 4 blocks. Simply unplayable!

The flop of the night: Memphis

Passed in front of Golden State on Saturday to take second place in the Western Conference, following the defeat of the Warriors at the Lakers, Memphis regains third place. The Grizzlies have indeed suffered a setback by losing 123-112 to Houston, which nevertheless remained on twelve straight defeats. Memphis nevertheless led by fourteen points in the second quarter, before cracking late in the game, the Rockets winning the second half 71-50. Despite Desmond Bane’s 28 points, Steven Adams’ 23 and Ja Morant’s 22, the Grizzlies couldn’t do anything. Kevin Porter Jr finishes top scorer for the Rockets, with 29 points, ahead of Christian Wood (28pts, 13rbds).

The French of the night: Olivier Sarr

Heavily beaten in New Orleans on Friday, Utah rebounded well by winning 103-116 at Oklahoma City. Rudy Gobert was true to himself, with 12 points and 17 rebounds, but it was in the opposite team that a French pivot impressed. Olivier Sarr (23), undrafted last summer, and who signed on February 22 with the Thunder after having had several ten-day contracts, finished the game with 11 points (one point off his record) and 9 rebounds (a record) in 20 minutes. On Tuesday, he will have the opportunity to test himself against the champion, Milwaukee.

NBA / REGULAR SEASON

Sunday March 6, 2022

washington wizards – Indiana Pacers: 133-123

>>> Joel Ayayi (WAS) was not in the group

Houston Rockets –Memphis Grizzlies: 123-112

>>> Killian Tillie and Yves Pons (MEM) did not play, by decision of the coach

Oklahoma City Thunder- utah jazz : 103-116

>>> Olivier Sarr’s stats (OKC): 20 minutes of play, 11 points (4/9 on shots including 1/4 at 3pts, 2/2 on free throws), 9 rebounds, 1 interception, 2 blocks, 3 lost balls, 2 fouls

>>> Stats of Théo Maledon (OKC): 19 minutes of play, 7 points (2/7 on shots including 2/6 at 3pts, 1/2 on free throws), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 interception, 2 faults

>>> Rudy Gobert’s stats (UTA): 34 minutes of play, 12 points (5/8 on shots including 0 3-point shots, 2/3 on free throws), 17 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 ball lost

Los Angeles Clippers- New York Knicks : 93-116

>>> Stats of Nicolas Batum (LAC): 19 minutes of play, 7 points (2/10 on shots including 1/5 at 3pts, 2/3 on free throws), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 against, 3 faults

>>> Stats of Evan Fournier (NYK): 29 minutes of play, 7 points (3/8 on shots including 1/5 at 3pts, 0 free throws shot), 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 foul

Cleveland Cavaliers – Toronto Raptors: 104-96

Denver Nuggets – New Orleans Pelicans: 138-130 AD

Boston Celtics – Brooklyn Nets: 126-120

Milwaukee Bucks – Phoenix Suns: 132-122