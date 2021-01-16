Technological advancements in the space industry continue to support humanity’s vision of establishing a permanent residence on the Moon and other space bodies. Regardless of the challenges such as colossal space junk and durst on the lunar surface, humankind tirelessly develops solutions to the problems. Projects that innovate different space solutions harness the power of emerging technologies, including Machine Learning, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence.

The three tech industries are interrelated; Artificial Intelligence relies on Machine Learning to train the AI model that uses Data Analytics to predict future events based on the input data. The development process demands coordinated effort to ensure that the systems innovated are accurate, realistic, and solve the challenges identified.

On October 1, IBM announced its two brand-new open-source AI projects the company aims to unveil to resolve the technical problems in cube satellites. The CubeSats are miniature satellites used for scientific research, space exploration, and situational awareness. IBM built the two Artificial Intelligence projects using its team in the Space Technology Hub.

The team delivers the AI projects into containerized software deployments on Red Hat OpenShift, a platform developed by IBM. Naeem Altaf, an engineer, and CTO at IBM’s Space Technology Hub leads the team that aims to build pioneer space solutions. The team collaborates with space technology corporations, higher learning institutions, and state agencies to innovate technologies that solve problems in spacecraft and communications satellites.

IBM’s KubeSat is the team’s autonomous framework developed to optimize communications from miniature satellites. The framework boosts the uplink and downlink speeds for data upload and downloads from the satellites to the ground-based stations. The team unveiled a system called the Space Situational Awareness that determines the locations of human-constructed objects in the Earth’s orbit. The SSA system runs on algorithms that help it predict the future site of the objects identified, based on their drifting projectiles.

KubeSat is IBM’s cognitive suite developed to utilize Orekit for imitating orbital mechanics in space objects. KubeSat applies calculations in restricting communications between space satellites and ground-based stations fit with sensors to optimize broadcasting through Machine Learning before displaying them on a dashboard. KubeSat’s systems architecture supports the swapping of AI models to utilize specific functionalities. Transmission of data from the satellite constellations works autonomously, allowing for separation of particular satellites in the constellations when needed. IBM’s blog post said that the team’s commitment is to pioneer innovation for future space explorations, aiming to develop satellites of different sizes for Earth’s lower orbit.

In summary, the projects support the network for obtaining a lot of data from Earth Observation satellites to ground-based Space Traffic Management (STM) systems and the SSA platform. Earth Imaging satellites help in delivering vital data need in decision-making in organizations that aim to conserve the planet’s natural resources.