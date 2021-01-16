Recent research conducted by experts indicates that the United States endorsed space policy that threatens the safety, development, and sustainability of the final space frontiers. The country continues to push for national instead of multilateral regulations that govern the extraction of space resources. There are negative consequences with the US space approach. Michael Byers, a political analyst, and Aaron Boley, an astronomer from the University of British Columbia, indicated the findings in their publication on October 8. The Policy Forum is a science journal that the two documented the devastating projection of the effects on the future of space explorations.

Aaron and Michael referenced the Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act’s 2015 passage that explicitly gave American corporations and citizens of the country the rights for extraction, transportation, and trading space resources. In April 2020, President Donald Trump affirmed the right through an endorsement of an executive order. Additionally, the researchers pointed out NASA’s announcement in September to purchase dirt particles and soil from the lunar surface collected by space corporations. The agency planned to certify bilateral agreements that enable NASA to partner with international companies and agencies that collaborate to develop lunar lander technologies and spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis Lunar Landing project for crewed space missions.

NASA’s Artemis program is among the agency’s high-profile space projects that seek to take astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2024. Moreover, the mission aims to maintain sustainable and long-term humanity on planets and space bodies neighboring Earth by 2030. NASA’s officials said that achieving such an ambitious goal involves intensive utilization of resources from the moon, including water ice in polar craters.

Aaron and Michael implemented specific objects aimed at the anticipated bilateral agreements, commonly called the Artemis Accords. The researchers wrote that the United States continues to promote the deal. In doing so, the US government overlooks magnificent practices that aim to encourage development space projects’ sustainability. The researcher’s publication, the Science piece, indicated that the US government spearhead unilateral and bilateral agreements rather than supporting negotiations intended to enhance space resources extraction. The United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNCPUOS) is the multilateral organization that drafted five space agreements in the 1960s and 1970s.

The most significant treat was signed and endorsed in 1967, dubbed the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which formed the foundation for modern international space regulations and laws. UNCPUOS advocates for the formulation of international rules that govern and monitor the extraction, transportation, and utilization of space resources. In conclusion, the research findings indicate that though the United States government continues to make space exploration progress, more still need attention.