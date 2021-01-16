With the NASA crew spending its second week while confined in one unit in the International Space Station, NASA is yet to figure out the trifling air leakage source that led to this. NASA spaceman Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, the Expedition 63 aircrew, have been confined in the Zvezda segment the Russian part of the post between the 25th and 28th of September. In efforts to pinpoint the seepage, which was small and not critical, led to the closure of hatches between other station modules.

During a brief on the projected Northrop Grumman NG-14 Cygnus cargo assignment to the station, an official from NASA stated that efforts to uncover the leakage during the quarantine in the Zvezda failed. Still, the team was working on the statistics and assessing it to find and fix the leak.

The incident is not the first to occur at the station, which has led to the confinement of crew members to Zvezda in the quest to find and rectify an air leak. The previous month, the three spent a weekend in the Zvezda module with other modules consequently sealed off to find the leak.

The latest test, which is being run, has diverse configurations to both the U.S. and Russian sections though the details on the difference have not yet been given to the public. According to Greg Dorth, executive of the ISS Program External Integration Office at NASA stated that Cassidy was making use of an ultrasonic leakage gauge to determine whether the cause of the outflow was Zvezda itself. According to Dorth, the leak did not present any potential danger to the station and its crew members. The leak would be addressed concurrently with the investigation, words echoed by Cassidy via tweets about the leak.

With only a crew of three, the station is a bit quiet. The space post regulators seized advantage of the situation to carry out tests to determine the leakage, which was initially reported a year ago. With no spaceships going to the post, the crew is working hard to figure the leak and fix before the NG-14 Cygnus cargo spaceship that is expected to dork at the station on October 4 after launching on 1st 0ctober from Wallops Island, Virginia. The launch will open the path for a series of launches that will be directed to the station. There will be a new Soyuz spacecraft launch on October 14, a SpaceX Crew Dragon projected for October 31.