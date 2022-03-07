Samsung hacked: 190 GB of confidential data recovered by hackers

After Nvidia, the Lapsus$ hacker group hacked Samsung and managed to collect no less than 190 GB of confidential data. The case is more than delicate for the manufacturer since the security of its Galaxy smartphones is part of the hack.

A major hack for Samsung

Lapsus$ has shared a first teaser to prove its Samsung hack. These are a few elements specific to the manufacturer’s software. The hacker group then uploaded a list of the next items to be released:

The source code of each Trust Applet (TA) installed in Samsung’s TrustZone environment and used for sensitive operations (e.g. hardware cryptography, binary encryption, access control).

Algorithms for all biometric unlocking operations.

Bootloader source code for all recent Samsung devices.

Qualcomm confidential source code.

Source code from Samsung’s activation servers.

Complete source code of the technology used for authorization and authentication of Samsung accounts, including APIs and services.

As we can see, there are several worrying points in the list, both for Samsung and for the company’s customers. The latter remains silent for the moment on this case. For their part, the hackers have already shared 190 GB of data with three archives. Lapsus$ offered them as a torrent according to BleepingComputer.

In the case of the Nvidia hack, Lapsus$ demanded a ransom, in addition to forcing the company to offer open source drivers for its graphics cards. It is not specified at this time whether a ransom has also been demanded from Samsung.