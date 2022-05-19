Request to block Pornhub and other porn sites is dismissed on appeal

The Paris Court of Appeal has rejected the request sent by two child protection associations to French operators to block access to several pornographic sites, accused of not preventing the exposure of minors to their content .

No blocking of porn sites in France for the moment

The Penal Code prohibits exposing minors to pornographic photos and videos, but the court criticizes the requesting associations e-Enfance and La Voix de l’enfant, whose requests had already been dismissed in October, for not having acted or attempted to act against the nine targeted sites, and this while their owners or publishing companies are identifiable and communicate an address located in the European Union.

However, blocking by Internet service providers can only occur as a last resort, after the applicants have demonstrated “the impossibility of acting effectively and quickly against the host, against the publisher or against the author of the disputed content”.

Several of the sites concerned, including Pornhub and YouPorn, are video hosting platforms that appear among the 50 most popular sites in France, according to a ranking established by the analysis company Similarweb. Seven of them are in a parallel procedure, summoned by Arcom to block their access by minors.

Arcom launched a first salvo of formal notices at the end of December and announced in March that it had taken legal action to request the blocking of the Pornhub, Pornhub, Xhamster, Xvideos and Xnxx sites. A hearing is scheduled for May 24 in this procedure in Paris.