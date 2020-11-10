Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the global digital-out-of-home market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the digital-out-of-home market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & others in Asia Pacific, Japan, China and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the digital-out-of-home market over the forecast period.

Report Description

The digital-out-of-home research report provides a detailed analysis of the digital-out-of-home market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of digital-out-of-home and its features. The digital-out-of-home report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The digital-out-of-home market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The digital-out-of-home report segregates the market based on the platform and industries across different regions globally.

The digital-out-of-home market is anticipated to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of interactive technologies such as audience analytics, face tracking, recognition software and increased penetration of smartphones.

The digital-out-of-home report starts with an overview of the digital-out-of-home market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the digital-out-of-home market. The global digital-out-of-home market is segmented on the basis of platform, industry and region.

On the basis of platform, the digital-out-of-home market is segmented into Digital Billboards (DBB) & Signages and Digital Place-Based Networks (DPN). On the basis of industry, the digital-out-of-home market is segmented into retail, corporate & government, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, entertainment, BFSI, education and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment of the digital-out-of-home market in terms of market size analysis for the digital-out-of-home market across the different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends in the global digital-out-of-home market.

The next section in the digital-out-of-home market highlights a detailed analysis of the digital-out-of-home market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the digital-out-of-home market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses the key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region.

Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux & Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and others in Asia Pacific (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN & Rest of SEA), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa & Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the digital-out-of-home market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the digital-out-of-home market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global digital-out-of-home market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of platform, industry and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of an individual segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global digital-out-of-home market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global digital-out-of-home market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the digital-out-of-home portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key digital-out-of-home providers specific to a market segment in the digital-out-of-home supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace.

Detailed profiles of digital-out-of-home providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the digital-out-of-home market space. Some of the key competitors covered in the digital-out-of-home market include JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Clear Channel Outdoor, oOh!Media Ltd., Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Outfront Media, Inc., APN Outdoor Group Ltd., Focus Media Co. Ltd., Exterion Media Group, BroadSign International LLC and Asiaray Media Group Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Digital-Out-of-Home Market

Platform Digital Billboard & Signage (DBB) Digital Place-based Networks (DPN)

Industry Retail Corporate & Government Healthcare Hospitality Transportation Entertainment BFSI Education Others



Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

