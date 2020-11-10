Stringent protocols and policies about vehicle safety and increasing demand for connected car devices and services to increase the demand for over-the-air (OTA) updates market for automotive. Major factors driving the automotive OTA updates market include the increased production of electric vehicles, rising demand for connected car devices, government regulations regarding safety and cyber security of the vehicle, and increasing demand for advanced applications such as telematics and infotainment. Furthermore, the new vehicle safety norms are encouraging automotive manufacturers to protect vehicle data from remote hacking and malfunctioning, which in turn is increase in the demand for automotive OTA updates market. The non-availability of supporting infrastructure in developing countries is anticipated to hinder the automotive OTA updates market.

The global automotive OTA updates market can be segmented based on technology, application, vehicle, electric vehicle, and region. In terms of technology, the automotive OTA updates market can be divided into firmware over-the-air (FOTA), and software over-the-air (SOTA). Based on application, the automotive OTA updates market can be classified into electronic control unit, telematics control unit, infotainment, and safety & security. The telematics control unit segment is anticipated expand during the forecast period due to the increase in number of telecommunication applications. Several automotive manufacturers are offering telematics control unit as a standard device in their vehicles. Automotive manufacturers such as General Motors, Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen AG provide the telematics control unit in their passenger car models. Furthermore, the telematics control unit is expected to help automotive companies to examine the frequently occurring problems within a vehicle, which in turn is likely to be rectified in the new products. The updates in telematics control unit applications and real-time data analytics are estimated to drive the telematics control unit application segment of the automotive OTA updates market. Based on vehicle, the automotive OTA updates market can be divided into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the rise in income level and significant difference in the average amount of money spent on automobile safety and security for personal use vehicle. In terms of electric vehicle, the automotive OTA updates market can be segregated into battery vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Continuous promotion and support by the government in the usage of green energy is expected to drive the electrical vehicle segment during the forecast period. The hybrid electric vehicles segmented accounted for a higher share of the global market as compared to battery electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle segments.

Based on geography, the global automotive OTA updates market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is projected to hold a significant share of the automotive OTA updates market during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to various factors such as increasing number of connected car devices in vehicles, rise in production of electric vehicles, and frequent infotainment & telematics services updates. Moreover, strategic alliances between automotive manufacturers and non-automotive companies, exceptional communication infrastructure, and government regulations for vehicle data security are expected to increase in demand for OTA updates market in the region.

Key players operating in the global automotive OTA updates market are Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental Ag, Apple Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., ATS Advanced Telematic Systems Gmbh, Google Inc., Blackberry Limited, and Nvidia Corporation.

