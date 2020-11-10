“Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.
Amid the proliferation of real-time data from sources such as mobile devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data has found a host of vertical market applications, ranging from fraud detection to scientific R&D.
Despite challenges relating to privacy concerns and organizational resistance, Big Data investments continue to gain momentum throughout the globe. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments will account for over $65 Billion in 2018 alone. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the next three years.
Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1833121
The “Big Data Market: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Big Data ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, vertical market opportunities and use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies on Big Data analytics, vendor profiles, market share and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 14 vertical markets, 6 regions and 35 countries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Key Findings:
The report has the following key findings:
- In 2018, Big Data vendors will pocket over $65 Billion from hardware, software and professional services revenues. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the next three years, eventually accounting for more than $96 Billion by the end of 2021.
- With ongoing advances in AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies, Big Data analytics initiatives are beginning to leverage sophisticated deep learning systems with an autonomous sense of judgment – to enable a range of applications from chatbots and virtual assistants to self-driving vehicles and precision medicine.
- In order to analyze data closer to where it is collected, Big Data and advanced analytics technologies are increasingly being integrated into edge environments, including network nodes, numerous industrial machines and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.
- The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Oracle’s recent acquisition of enterprise data science platform provider DataScience.com – in a bid to beef up its capabilities in machine learning and Big Data for predictive analytics, and Google’s acquisition of Big Data application platform provider Cask Data.
Topics Covered:
The report covers the following topics:
- Big Data ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives
- Big Data analytics and implementation models
- Key trends – including AI (Artificial Intelligence), machine learning, edge analytics, cloud-based Big Data platforms, and the impact of the IoT (Internet of Things)
- Analysis of key applications and investment potential for 14 vertical markets
- Over 60 case studies on the use of Big Data and analytics
- Big Data vendor market share
- Future roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 270 leading and emerging Big Data ecosystem players
- Strategic recommendations for Big Data hardware, software and professional services vendors, and enterprises
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030
Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1833121
Forecast Segmentation:
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their categories:
- Hardware, Software & Professional Services
- Hardware
- Software
- Professional Services
- Horizontal Submarkets
- Storage & Compute Infrastructure
- Networking Infrastructure
- Hadoop & Infrastructure Software
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Analytic Platforms & Applications
- Cloud Platforms
- Professional Services
- Vertical Submarkets
- Automotive, Aerospace & Transportation
- Banking & Securities
- Defense & Intelligence
- Education
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
- Smart Cities & Intelligent Buildings
- Insurance
- Manufacturing & Natural Resources
- Web, Media & Entertainment
- Public Safety & Homeland Security
- Public Services
- Retail, Wholesale & Hospitality
- Telecommunications
- Utilities & Energy
- Others
- Regional Markets
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Latin & Central America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America
- Western Europe
- Country Markets
- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA
Key Questions Answered:
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the Big Data ecosystem?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2021, and at what rate will it grow?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
- Who are the key Big Data software, hardware and services vendors, and what are their strategies?
- How much are vertical enterprises investing in Big Data?
- What opportunities exist for Big Data analytics?
- Which countries and verticals will see the highest percentage of Big Data investments?
List of Companies Mentioned:
The following companies and organizations have been reviewed, discussed or mentioned in the report:
- 1010data
- Absolutdata
- Accenture
- Actian Corporation
- Actuate Corporation
- Adaptive Insights
- Adobe Systems
- Advizor Solutions
- AeroSpike
- AFS Technologies
- Airbus Group
- Alameda County Social Services Agency
- Alation
- Algorithmia
- Alluxio
- Alphabet
- Alpine Data
- ALTEN
- Alteryx
- Altiscale
- Amazon.com
- Ambulance Victoria
- AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
- Amgen
- Anaconda
- ANSI (American National Standards Institute)
- Antivia
- Apixio
- Arcadia Data
- Arimo
- ARM
- ASF (Apache Software Foundation)
- AstraZeneca
- AT&T
- AtScale
- Attivio
- Attunity
- Automated Insights
- AVORA
- AWS (Amazon Web Services)
- Axiomatics
- Ayasdi
- BackOffice Associates
- BAE Systems
- Baidu
- Bangkok Hospital Group
- Basho Technologies
- BCG (Boston Consulting Group)
- Bedrock Data
- Bet365 Group
- BetterWorks
- Big Panda
- BigML
- Bina Technologies
- Biogen
- Birst
- Bitam
- Blue Medora
- BlueData Software
- BlueTalon
- BMC Software
- BMW
- BOARD International
- Boeing
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Boxever
- British Gas
- Broadcom
- BT Group
- CACI International
- Cambridge Semantics
- Capgemini
- Capital One Financial Corporation
- Cask Data
- Cazena
- CBA (Commonwealth Bank of Australia)
- Centrifuge Systems
- CenturyLink
- Chartio
- Cisco Systems
- Civis Analytics
- ClearStory Data
- Cloudability
- Cloudera
- Cloudian
- Clustrix
- CognitiveScale
- Collibra
- Concurrent Technology
- Confluent
- Constant Contact
- Contexti
- Coriant
- Couchbase
- Crate.io
- Cray
- Credit Agricole Group
- CSA (Cloud Security Alliance)
- CSCC (Cloud Standards Customer Council)
- Dash Labs
- Data Clairvoyance Group
- Databricks
- DataGravity
- Dataiku
- Datalytyx
- Datameer
- DataRobot
- DataScience.com
- DataStax
- Datawatch Corporation
- Datos IO
- DDN (DataDirect Networks)
- Decisyon
- Dell EMC
- Dell Technologies
- Deloitte
- Demandbase
- Denodo Technologies
- Denso Corporation
- DGSE (General Directorate for External Security, France)
- Dianomic Systems
- Digital Reasoning Systems
- Dimensional Insight
- DMG (Data Mining Group)
- Dolphin Enterprise Solutions Corporation
- Domino Data Lab
- Domo
- Dow Chemical Company
- Dremio
- DriveScale
- Druva
- DT (Deutsche Telekom)
- Dubai Police
- Dundas Data Visualization
- DXC Technology
- eBay
- Edith Cowen University
- Elastic
- Engineering Group (Engineering Ingegneria Informatica)
- EnterpriseDB Corporation
- eQ Technologic
- Ericsson
- Erwin
- EV? (Big Cloud Analytics)
- EXASOL
- EXL (ExlService Holdings)
- FDNY (Fire Department of the City of New York)
- FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
- Figure Eight
- FogHorn Systems
- Ford Motor Company
- Fractal Analytics
- Franz
- Fujitsu
- Fuzzy Logix
- Gainsight
- GE (General Electric)
- Glasgow City Council
- Glassbeam
- GoodData Corporation
- Grakn Labs
- Greenwave Systems
- GridGain Systems
- Groupe Renault
- Guavus
- H2O.ai
- Hanse Orga Group
- HarperDB
- HCL Technologies
- Hedvig
- Hitachi
- Hitachi Vantara
- Honda Motor Company
- Hortonworks
- HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
- HSBC Group
- Huawei
- HVR
- HyperScience
- HyTrust
- IBM Corporation
- iDashboards
- IDERA
- IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission)
- IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)
- Ignite Technologies
- Imanis Data
- Impetus Technologies
- INCITS (InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards)
- Incorta
- InetSoft Technology Corporation
- Infer
- InfluxData
- Infogix
- Infor
- Informatica
- Information Builders
- Infosys
- Infoworks
- Insightsoftware.com
- InsightSquared
- Intel Corporation
- Interana
- InterSystems Corporation
- ISO (International Organization for Standardization)
- ITU (International Telecommunication Union)
- Jedox
- Jethro
- Jinfonet Software
- JJ Food Service
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Juniper Networks
- Kaiser Permanente
- KALEAO
- Keen IO
- Keyrus
- Kinetica
- KNIME
- Kofax
- Kognitio
- Kyvos Insights
- Lavastorm
- Leadspace
- LeanXcale
- Lexalytics
- Lexmark International
- Lightbend
- Linux Foundation
- Logi Analytics
- Logical Clocks
- Longview Solutions
- Looker Data Sciences
- LucidWorks
- Luminoso Technologies
- Maana
- Magento Commerce
- Manthan Software Services
- MapD Technologies
- MapR Technologies
- MariaDB Corporation
- MarkLogic Corporation
- Marriott International
- Mathworks
- Melissa
- Memphis Police Department
- MemSQL
- Mercer
- METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan)
- Metric Insights
- Michelin
- Microsoft Corporation
- MicroStrategy
- Ministry of State Security, China
- Minitab
- MongoDB
- Mu Sigma
- NEC Corporation
- Neo4j
- NetApp
- Netflix
- Neustar
- New York State Department of Taxation and Finance
- NextBio
- NFL (National Football League)
- Nimbix
- Nokia
- Northwest Analytics
- Nottingham Trent University
- Novartis
- NTT Data Corporation
- NTT Group
- Numerify
- NuoDB
- Nutonian
- NVIDIA Corporation
- OASIS (Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards)
- Objectivity
- Oblong Industries
- ODaF (Open Data Foundation)
- ODCA (Open Data Center Alliance)
- ODPi (Open Ecosystem of Big Data)
- Ofcom
- OGC (Open Geospatial Consortium)
- Oncor Electric Delivery Company
- ONS (Office for National Statistics, United Kingdom)
- OpenText Corporation
- Opera Solutions
- Optimal Plus
- Optum
- OptumLabs
- Oracle Corporation
- OTP Bank
- OVG Real Estate
- Palantir Technologies
- Panasonic Corporation
- Panorama Software
- Paxata
- Pentaho
- Pepperdata
- Pfizer
- Philips
- Phocas Software
- Pivotal Software
- Predixion Software
- Primerica
- Procter & Gamble
- Prognoz
- Progress Software Corporation
- Provalis Research
- Purdue University
- Pure Storage
- PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers International)
- Pyramid Analytics
- Qlik
- Qrama/Tengu
- Qualcomm
- Quantum Corporation
- Qubole
- Rackspace
- Radius Intelligence
- RapidMiner
- Recorded Future
- Red Hat
- Redis Labs
- RedPoint Global
- Reltio
- Rocket Fuel
- Rosenberger
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Royal Navy
- RSA Group
- RStudio
- Rubrik
- Ryft
- Sailthru
- Salesforce.com
- Salient Management Company
- Samsung Electronics
- Samsung Group
- Samsung SDS
- Sanofi
- SAP
- SAS Institute
- ScaleArc
- ScaleOut Software
- Scaleworks
- Schneider Electric
- SCIO Health Analytics
- Seagate Technology
- Search Technologies
- Siemens
- Sinequa
- SiSense
- Sizmek
- SnapLogic
- Snowflake Computing
- SoftBank Group
- Software AG
- SpagoBI Labs
- Sparkline Data
- Splice Machine
- Splunk
- Sqrrl
- Strategy Companion Corporation
- Stratio
- Streamlio
- StreamSets
- Striim
- Sumo Logic
- Supermicro (Super Micro Computer)
- Syncsort
- SynerScope
- SYNTASA
- Tableau Software
- Talend
- Tamr
- TARGIT
- TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)
- TEOCO
- Teradata Corporation
- Tesco
- Thales
- The Walt Disney Company
- The Weather Company
- Thomson Reuters
- ThoughtSpot
- TIBCO Software
- Tidemark
- TM Forum
- T-Mobile USA
- Toshiba Corporation
- TPC (Transaction Processing Performance Council)
- Transwarp
- Trifacta
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- U.S. CBP (Customs and Border Protection)
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Department of Commerce
- U.S. Department of Defense
- U.S. DHS (Department of Homeland Security)
- U.S. ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
- U.S. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)
- U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)
- U.S. NSA (National Security Agency)
- Unifi Software
- UnitedHealth Group
- Unravel Data
- USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services)
- VANTIQ
- Vecima Networks
- Verizon Communications
- Vmware
- Vodafone Group
- VoltDB
- W3C (World Wide Web Consortium)
- WANdisco
- Waterline Data
- Wavefront
- Western Digital Corporation
- WhereScape
- WiPro
- Wolfram Research
- Workday
- Xplenty
- Yellowfin BI
- Yseop
- Zendesk
- Zoomdata
- Zucchetti
- Zurich Insurance Group
Table of Content
1 CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1 Executive Summary
1.2 Topics Covered
1.3 Forecast Segmentation
1.4 Key Questions Answered
1.5 Key Findings
1.6 Methodology
1.7 Target Audience
1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned
2 CHAPTER 2: AN OVERVIEW OF BIG DATA
2.1 What is Big Data?
2.2 Key Approaches to Big Data Processing
2.2.1 Hadoop
2.2.2 NoSQL
2.2.3 MPAD (Massively Parallel Analytic Databases)
2.2.4 In-Memory Processing
2.2.5 Stream Processing Technologies
2.2.6 Spark
2.2.7 Other Databases & Analytic Technologies
2.3 Key Characteristics of Big Data
2.3.1 Volume
2.3.2 Velocity
2.3.3 Variety
2.3.4 Value
2.4 Market Growth Drivers
2.4.1 Awareness of Benefits
2.4.2 Maturation of Big Data Platforms
2.4.3 Continued Investments by Web Giants, Governments & Enterprises
2.4.4 Growth of Data Volume, Velocity & Variety
2.4.5 Vendor Commitments & Partnerships
2.4.6 Technology Trends Lowering Entry Barriers
2.5 Market Barriers
2.5.1 Lack of Analytic Specialists
2.5.2 Uncertain Big Data Strategies
2.5.3 Organizational Resistance to Big Data Adoption
2.5.4 Technical Challenges: Scalability & Maintenance
2.5.5 Security & Privacy Concerns
3 CHAPTER 3: BIG DATA ANALYTICS
3.1 What are Big Data Analytics?
3.2 The Importance of Analytics
3.3 Reactive vs. Proactive Analytics
3.4 Customer vs. Operational Analytics
3.5 Technology & Implementation Approaches
3.5.1 Grid Computing
3.5.2 In-Database Processing
3.5.3 In-Memory Analytics
3.5.4 Machine Learning & Data Mining
3.5.5 Predictive Analytics
3.5.6 NLP (Natural Language Processing)
3.5.7 Text Analytics
3.5.8 Visual Analytics
3.5.9 Graph Analytics
3.5.10 Social Media, IT & Telco Network Analytics
4 CHAPTER 4: BIG DATA IN AUTOMOTIVE, AEROSPACE & TRANSPORTATION
4.1 Overview & Investment Potential
4.2 Key Applications
4.2.1 Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Driving
4.2.2 Streamlining Vehicle Recalls & Warranty Management
4.2.3 Fleet Management
4.2.4 Intelligent Transportation
4.2.5 UBI (Usage Based Insurance)
4.2.6 Predictive Aircraft Maintenance & Fuel Optimization
4.2.7 Air Traffic Control
4.3 Case Studies
4.3.1 Boeing: Making Flying More Efficient with Big Data
4.3.2 BMW: Eliminating Defects in New Vehicle Models with Big Data
4.3.3 Dash Labs: Turning Regular Cars into Data-Driven Smart Cars with Big Data
4.3.4 Ford Motor Company: Making Efficient Transportation Decisions with Big Data
4.3.5 Groupe Renault: Boosting Driver Safety with Big Data
4.3.6 Honda Motor Company: Improving F1 Performance & Fuel Efficiency with Big Data
Continue…
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Rohit Bhisey,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/