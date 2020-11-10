Email archiving is process of preserving and making searchable all email from an individual. The email archiving market is primarily driven by growing number of email across enterprises. The email archiving market is highly fragmented with a large number of players operating in it. The companies in the market are focusing on offering cutting edge solutions at competitive prices to attract more customers and achieve a significant market share.

Growing demand for solutions to manage the enterprise data efficiently and increasing stringent legal compliances are significant factors driving the growth of the email archiving market. However, lack of awareness and availability of pirated products might hinder the growth of the email archiving market. The demand for email archiving solutions is growing significantly in the APAC region due to the presence of a large number of enterprises.

Key Players:

Arcserve LLC

2. Barracuda Networks, Inc.

3. Commvault

4. Exclaimer Limited

5. Fookes Holding Ltd

6. GFI Software

7. MailStore Software GmbH

8. Mimecast Services limited

9. Proofpoint, Inc.

10. SolarWinds MSP

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Email Archiving Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Email Archiving Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Email Archiving Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Email Archiving Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Email Archiving Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Email Archiving Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

