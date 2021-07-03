Sat. Jul 3rd, 2021

The Daily Philadelphian

News

Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar: Date, Boxing fight time, TV channel and live stream

Byvriartuck

Jul 3, 2021
Chris Colbert

Watch live boxing on DAZN

Chris Colbert continues his rapid ascent up the super-featherweight rankings against Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

Chris Colbert is the latest New York fighter trying to make a massive impression on the sport of boxing. From the region that produced Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe, Colbert is Brooklyn’s newest fighting hero. With only 15 bouts under his wing, Colbert has already made a big impression as he holds the WBA interim super-featherweight title with bigger prizes still in sight.

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Chris-Colbert-vs-Tugstsogt-Nyambayar-Live-Reddit-884571094

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Chris-Colbert-vs-Tugstsogt-Nyambayar-Live-Free-884571223

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Watch-Tugstsogt-Nyambayar-vs-Chris-Colbert-Live-884571269

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Nyambayar-vs-Colbert-Full-Fight-Live-Stream-Free-884571593

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Stream-884571713

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Watch-Chris-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Streaming-884571802

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/HD-Nyambayar-vs-Chris-Colbert-Live-Streaming-Free-884571871

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Chris-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Streams-Reddit-884571976

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Crackstreams-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Reddit-FREE-884572034

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/How-to-watch-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Boxing-884572166

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Watch-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Full-Fight-Live-FITE-TV-884572304

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Nyambayar-vs-Colbert-Live-Stream-on-Showtime-TV-884572396

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Chris-Colbert-vs-Tugstsogt-Nyambayar-FREE-Live-PPV-884572462

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Chris-Colbert-vs-Tugstsogt-Nyambayar-Live-Boxing-884572536

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Watch-Chris-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Streaming-884572603

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/HD-Chris-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Stream-Reddit-884572689

https://www.deviantart.com/colbertvsnyambayar/journal/Buffstreams-Chris-Colbert-vs-Nyambayar-Live-Reddit-884572753

Next up for the talented Colbert is Mongolia’s Tugstsogt Nyambayar. An outstanding vested fighter, Nyambayar is pursuing the highest honours in the pro game as he looks to bounce back from a loss against Gary Russell Jr last year. Taking down the promising Colbert would be the perfect platform to push on for boxing’s biggest prizes.

Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar start time

  • Date: Saturday, July 3rd
  • Time: 5pm PT/ 8pm ET/ 1am BST

Colbert and Nyambayar are expected to enter the ring at around 8pm PT/ 11pm ET/4am BST for the card’s main event but that depends on the length of the other main bouts.

How to watch, live stream Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar

You can watch the Colbert vs. Nyambayar event live on Showtime. Fite TV will show the fight in the U.K.

Where is Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar?

Colbert vs. Tugstsogt is taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Chris Colbert record and bio

  • Nationality: American
  • Born: September 27th, 1996
  • Height: 5ft 8ins
  • Reach: 71ins
  • Total fights: 15
  • Record: 15-0 with 6 Knockouts

Tugstsogt Nyambayar record and bio

  • Nationality: Mongolian
  • Born: 23rd June, 1992
  • Height: 5ft 8ins
  • Reach: 68ins
  • Total fights: 13
  • Record: 12-1 with 9 knockouts

Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar fight card

  • Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar for Colbert’s WBA interim super-featherweight title
  • Michel Rivera vs. Jon Fernandez
  • Angel Alejandro vs. Rudy Ochoa
  • Shon Mondragon vs. Jose Perez
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Indeya Smith
  • Daniel Garcia vs. Gabe Sandoval
  • Rajon Chance vs. Marco Lara
  • Anthony Cuba vs. William Flenoy

By vriartuck

Related Post

News

New Jersy to get its marquee House race in 2022 as Kean will challenge Malinowski again

Jul 2, 2021 vriartuck
News

New Jersy reports 5 COVID deaths, 285 cases. More than 5M people fully vaccinated

Jul 2, 2021 vriartuck
News

Preserve, celebrate, perpetuate Italian heritage

Jul 2, 2021 vriartuck

You missed

News

Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar: Date, Boxing fight time, TV channel and live stream

Jul 3, 2021 vriartuck
All news

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market 2020-2025 COVID-19 Impact | Amazon Web Services, CA Technologies, Centrify, Dell Software

Jul 3, 2021 vijaya
All news

Passenger killed in Burlington County crash

Jul 3, 2021 vriartuck
All news

ICP-MS Spectrometer Market 2020-2025 COVID-19 Impact | PerkinElmer, Spectro, Thermofisher, Agilent Technologies

Jul 3, 2021 vijaya