Tue. Jun 15th, 2021

The Daily Philadelphian

News

N.J. drivers might get a break in paying for reinspections of failed vehicles

Byvriartuck

Jun 15, 2021

N.J. drivers might get a break in paying for reinspections of failed vehicles. Drivers whose vehicles flunked the emissions test at a state inspection station may be spared the cost of being forced to take their vehicle to a private inspection station and pay to have it reinspected, under a proposed rule change by the state Motor Vehicle Commission.

The change would give drivers a choice to take their vehicle to an MVC inspection facility at no cost or pay to have it done at a licensed private inspection facility.

Late last week, the MVC board approved a process where the proposal has to be published in the New Jersey Register and go through a 60-day public comment process. It would return to the MVC board for any changes and final action, said William Connolly, an MVC spokesman.

If finalized, it rolls back a change that took effect in the summer of 2016 that required drivers of vehicles that failed inspection to pay to have them reinspected at a private inspection facility. Prior to that, drivers could have their vehicles reinspected at a state inspection station for no charge.

The change was made in 2016 as a cost-cutting measure to send more vehicles to private inspection facilities because the state pays a per-vehicle fee to the private contractor that operates state inspection stations. It also was done to ensure that customers have their car prepared before bringing it to inspection, MVC officials said at the time.

The change would benefit drivers by giving them greater accessibility to state-contracted, official inspection facilities and make it easier and more cost effective for drivers to obtain vehicle inspection and certification throughout the state, MVC officials determined.

The change would not cover school buses, other buses and additional types of specialty vehicles.

The change would give drivers a choice to take their vehicle to an MVC inspection facility at no cost or pay to have it done at a licensed private inspection facility.

Late last week, the MVC board approved a process where the proposal has to be published in the New Jersey Register and go through a 60-day public comment process. It would return to the MVC board for any changes and final action, said William Connolly, an MVC spokesman.

If finalized, it rolls back a change that took effect in the summer of 2016 that required drivers of vehicles that failed inspection to pay to have them reinspected at a private inspection facility. Prior to that, drivers could have their vehicles reinspected at a state inspection station for no charge.

The change was made in 2016 as a cost-cutting measure to send more vehicles to private inspection facilities because the state pays a per-vehicle fee to the private contractor that operates state inspection stations. It also was done to ensure that customers have their car prepared before bringing it to inspection, MVC officials said at the time.

The change would benefit drivers by giving them greater accessibility to state-contracted, official inspection facilities and make it easier and more cost effective for drivers to obtain vehicle inspection and certification throughout the state, MVC officials determined.

The change would not cover school buses, other buses and additional types of specialty vehicles.Drivers whose vehicles flunked the emissions test at a state inspection station may be spared the cost of being forced to take their vehicle to a private inspection station and pay to have it reinspected, under a proposed rule change by the state Motor Vehicle Commission.

The change would give drivers a choice to take their vehicle to an MVC inspection facility at no cost or pay to have it done at a licensed private inspection facility.

Late last week, the MVC board approved a process where the proposal has to be published in the New Jersey Register and go through a 60-day public comment process. It would return to the MVC board for any changes and final action, said William Connolly, an MVC spokesman.

If finalized, it rolls back a change that took effect in the summer of 2016 that required drivers of vehicles that failed inspection to pay to have them reinspected at a private inspection facility. Prior to that, drivers could have their vehicles reinspected at a state inspection station for no charge.

The change was made in 2016 as a cost-cutting measure to send more vehicles to private inspection facilities because the state pays a per-vehicle fee to the private contractor that operates state inspection stations. It also was done to ensure that customers have their car prepared before bringing it to inspection, MVC officials said at the time.

The change would benefit drivers by giving them greater accessibility to state-contracted, official inspection facilities and make it easier and more cost effective for drivers to obtain vehicle inspection and certification throughout the state, MVC officials determined.

The change would not cover school buses, other buses and additional types of specialty vehicles.

By vriartuck

