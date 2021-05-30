A Paterson man was found fatally shot Saturday night on a sidewalk in the city. Police were dispatched to the area of 160 West Broadway at about 9:11 p.m. and found Ravel Trejo lying on the sidewalk of Northwest Street, directly behind 160 West Broadway, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint press release Sunday.

Medical personnel responded and began treating Trejo, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or [email protected] or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

Please subscribe now and support the local journalism YOU rely on and trust.

A Passaic County man was arrested Monday and charged with beating his 4-week-old son unconscious and causing serious injuries, authorities said.

Slobodan Todoric, 30, of Wayne, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree child abuse and neglect, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a statement.

Police were called on May 31, 2020, to a home in the township on a report of a non-responsive 4-week-old, according to the prosecutor and police chief.

Paramedics took the child to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, “where doctors discovered various external and internal injuries on the child,” Valdes and McNiff said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, medical scans showed the baby suffered a fractured tibia that was in the early signs of healing and had suffered several subdural hematomas, or bruises, to the brain.

The father told police that the baby had been fussy, so he fed him and put him to bed. When he checked on him later, the infant had “turned blue and stopped breathing,” the affidavit states.

After police were called, both parents “exercised their constitutional right to counsel and refused to provide statements” to detectives with the prosecutor’s office, the affidavit states.

Detectives then interviewed several witnesses and charged Todoric this week after his attorney arranged for him to surrender. The statement did not say why the investigation took nearly a year.

Todoric appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on pretrial monitoring with conditions imposed pending the outcome of the case, Valdes said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the prosecutor’s office