5 things that Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero will bring to Barcelona. Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero is arguably the best and most successful foreign player to have ever graced the Premier League. He’s a massive legend for the league and the club, and he’s made his presence known throughout a long and consistent period of ten years. The amount of consistency and longevity he’s provided as a footballer has to be rated at par with the likes of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Manchester City forward will move to Barcelona in the summer as a free agent. The Catalans have been looking for a forward ever since the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid.

While Aguero may not be the long-term solution for the lack of no. 9 at the Nou Camp, the City legend can finally replace Suarez in the short term. Sergio Aguero may not be the youngest of players anymore but he still brings a lot to the table.

We will look at 5 different things that Sergio Aguero will bring to the table at Barcelona this summer:

5. Self-sufficiency

Over the last few seasons, Barcelona have lacked players that deliver by themselves during important stages. Obviously, they have Lionel Messi who delivers in almost every game. However, if the magician was not present this season in a hypothetical way, the club would have done much worse. Messi is capable of single-handedly making the difference and that was shown by him even this season despite the poor result.

Sergio Aguero brings exactly that. He brings in goals that will be created by himself. Though he is a proper center-forward who needs supply from the playmakers, Aguero is capable of taking things into his own hands and making the difference. Whether it is a long-range effort or a dribble-based solo goal, the Argentine has got it in him. This is a massive demand at Barcelona as the team looks extremely mediocre if Lionel Messi is absent or not having the level of impact he would desire.

Luis Suarez reveals what Barcelona told him when they let him go

Luis Suarez was one of the greatest Barcelona strikers thus it was quite shocking when the first thing Ronald Koeman did once he was appointed, was telling the Uruguayan that his services were no longer required. Definitely hurt by the gesture of the club, the super striker joined one of their arch-rivals, Atletico Madrid. Now Suarez has finally decided to reveal what was told to him by the Catalan club before he was let go of.

Suarez is at the moment 34 years old and that was apparently one of the main reasons as to why he was asked to leave. In an interview with France Football, the striker revealed that he was deemed too old to be playing at the top level. He was not the only one that the Catalan Kings let go of, players such as Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakatic were also released due to their age.

Koeman has a vision of a younger and more passionate Barcelona which he believes can only be achieved by the youth. Thus he wanted to get rid of all the older blood and bring in some new faces.

He of course had to keep Lionel Messi, and Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also survived the exodus. However, the way Suarez was treated, was disrespectful in his opinion as he always gave the club a 20 plus goal season. He said,

While it is true that he has scored over 20 goals every season, he was on the decline for Barcelona and only scored 23 and 21 goals in his last two seasons, in all competitions. However, his service to the club was phenomenal and without him, the club are struggling.

Meanwhile, Suarez is enjoying life in Madrid. He has already scored 16 goals in the league and they are leading the pack in La Liga. The striker admitted that going to Atletico was a choice he had to make after being disrespected at Barcelona and he is enjoying the competitive side.