Barcelona were going through a tough time financially as well as on the field for the past few seasons. This was mainly due to the mismanagement within the previous Barcelona board of directors, headed by Josep Maria Bartomeu. The former president was hellbound on bringing in new players and spent a lot of money on big flops such as Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic etc. Even though the Catalans boast one of the finest youth academies in the world, Bartomeu’s reckless expenditures put the club in financial peril.

This season, however, under the guidance of Ronald Koeman, Carles Tusquets, and Joan Laporta, the Blaugranas were able to finally use their homemade players, something that Barcelona were originally acclaimed for. The academy has once again proven to be Barcelona’s biggest asset and it may even go on to save the club from bankruptcy in the long run.

Players such as Ansu Fati, Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, and many more, have proven that the Catalans need to focus more on the youth rather than going out and buying world-class players who later struggle to perform for the club.

This season was dominated by the youths of the club and they should be further developed next season instead of being dropped for new players.

The season was not a complete success for the club but it was a pretty good season considering the amount of new players who broke into the first team and the new manager who had his debut season with a team going through a transition. Without the youths, the Copa del Rey victory would not have been possible, so today we will be paying homage to five of the best performing youngsters from the 2020/21 season.

Barcelona president dreams of Pep Guardiola return

The meeting between Joan Laporta and current Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman did not bring about a resolution one way or the other. The Dutchman is still the manager but the search for a possible replacement has begun.

More from Everything Barca

Barcelona: Dismissal of Ronald Koeman will be a costly affair

5 things that Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero will bring to Barcelona

Max Allegri was offered to Barcelona as Ronald Koeman replacement before return to Juventus

Barcelona: Atletico Madrid President comments on Antoine Griezmann – Felix exchange

Barcelona summon agent of Sergio Busquets to discuss salary reduction

Laporta has one big name at the top of his list and that is Manchester City‘s Pep Guardiola.

Who will be Barcelona’s manager next season remains a mystery

According to Sport, he is Laporta’s chosen one and he has pretty much discarded the option of Xavi Hernandez despite members of his board favoring his potential appointment.

The thought is that Guardiola could step away if City manage to win the Champions League against Chelsea. Should they win, it would be seen as a culmination of his work with the club and that his work there is done.

Guardiola did sign a new contract with City that runs until 2023. The belief is that wouldn’t be a hindrance should he decide to step away.

At the moment, it appears to be a nearly impossible dream by Laporta. City are better off both structurally and economically.

The Catalan side are a mess and would be unable to provide Guardiola with the resources he currently has at his disposal.

Given the near impossibility of convincing Guardiola to leave City, Roberto Martinez, Joachim Low, Marcelo Gallardo, Thierry Henry and Garcia Pimienta are a handful of names on the list to replace Koeman.