United States Women vs France Women: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, time for USA soccer friendly. The U.S. women’s national team is set to square off against France on Tuesday at State Oceane in Le Havre, France. USWNT are coming off a 1-1 draw against Sweden, and their second European match is the second of two friendlies during the international window. France are currently the third-ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings, though the team will be without several starters due to COVID-19 protocols.

The USWNT are set to face France for the first time sine the 2019 World Cup quarterfinals

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, April 13

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Océane — Le Havre, France

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The team had its 16-match winning streak snapped by Sweden and will want to get back to its winning ways against France. The streak began back in 2019 in Le Have as this upcoming match will mark the 25th meeting between the two sides. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski said the team was presented with challenges against Sweden that will need improving, so look for the team to try and limit unforced errors and connect on passes while trying to establish a rhythm early.

France: The hosts will be missing several key players for this match in light of of a recent COVID outbreak among domestic French side Olympique Lyonnais. Head coach Corrine Diacre’s 25-player roster will be without Wendie Renard, Griedge Mbock, Sakina Karchaoui, Amandine Henry, Amel Majri and Delphine Cascarino against the top-ranked team in the world. Even without the aforementioned stars, France have talent all across the roster, and players like Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Diani, and Sandy Baltimore could have a significant impact in the match for France’s attack.

USWNT vs. France prediction

The USWNT will pick up a win in a similar fashion with an early and late goal. Pick: USWNT 2, France 0.

How to watch U.S. women’s soccer team vs. France: Live stream and TV info, start time, USWNT roster

After seeing its winning streak snapped at 16 games, but extending an unbeaten streak to 38 games after a 1-1 draw to Sweden on Saturday, the U.S. women’s national soccer team faces another strong opponent Tuesday when it plays France at Stade Océane in Le Havre.

The USWNT haven’t lost a match since January 2019, when it was defeated by France, 3-1. Later that year, however, the USWNT defeated France in the World Cup quarterfinals in Paris.

In Saturday’s draw against Sweden, Carli Lloyd made her 300th national team appearance and Megan Rapinoe scored her 58th career national team goal.

Who is on the USWNT roster?

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (8): Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, England), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders (6): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, England), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, England), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United, England), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)