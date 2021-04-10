Smith Looks To Join Mout Rushmore Of Long Island Boxing Royalty – When Long Island’s, JOE SMITH JR. (26-3 21KO’s) takes on Russian veteran, MAXIM VLASOV (45-3 26KO’s) for the WBO World Light Heavyweight Championship on April 10, on ESPN in Oklahoma, he has the opportunity to engrain his name among Long Island boxing royalty.

Long Island, compromised of just two counties, Nassau and Suffolk, has a strong home-grown boxing population. Boxing gyms are scattered across the island breeding both amateur and professional talent. However, only 4 Long Island born boxers have ever held an elusive World Championship.

Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov fight date, start time

Canelo vs. Yildirim fight date, start time

Date : Saturday, April 10 (Sunday, April 11 in the UK)

: Saturday, April 10 (Sunday, April 11 in the UK) Coverage: 10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. GMT

Live Stream: Watch Live Now

Smith vs. Vlasov event (approx): 11:15 p.m. ET/4:15 a.m. GMT

The Smith vs. Vlasov fight card takes place on Saturday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. GMT. Smith and Vlasov are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. GMT, although that depends on the length of the earlier bouts.

April 10, Tulsa, Oklahoma (ESPN/ESPN+): Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBO light heavyweights title

In 2011 Star Boxing started its critically acclaimed Long Island series, “Rockin’ Fights.” As a result, just 5 years from the series inception, but 38 years after McGirt’s championship, Long Island had its second World Champion when Star Boxing’s CHRIS ALGIERI (24-3 9KO’s) won the WBO Super Lightweight World Title at the Barclay’s Center. In an incredible effort, Algieri got off the canvas to beat the “Russian Rocky” Ruslan Provodnikov in 2016 to secure the World Championship.

Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov date, fight time, odds, TV channel and live stream.

The effort to build Long Island boxing continued when, in 2019, Coram Long Island born Marine, JAMEL HERRING (22-2 10KO’S) won the WBO Super Featherweight World Title against Japans, Masayuki Ito. Also, while not usually counted among Long Island born and bred Champions, recognition must be given to former world champion, Jake Rodriguez, who resides in Central Islip Long Island, but was born in Puerto Rico.

Now, this Saturday, 2021 could bring the biggest bang for Long Island fight fans. With a win on April 10, Smith Jr. will join the Mount Rushmore of Long Island boxing royalty. “Bringing that title back to Long Island is everything I have worked for” said Smith Jr. “It will be a big accomplishment for me, and it will lead to bigger and better fights.”

Joe Smith Jr. vs Maxim Vlasov Preview & Prediction

In “Common Man” fashion, this fight has not come without its hurdles. Originally scheduled for February 13, but later postponed due to Vlasov testing positive for COVID-19, Smith has found his silver lining, “I am putting in the work and I should be in even better shape than I was the first time. I have been through a lot of up and downs in my career, but I believe this is going to be the time that I win the World Championship. It’s going to be a great night.”

“We have had tremendous support from Long Island boxing fans and it is very rewarding to see the World Championship belts here again. Joe Smith Jr is a thrilling fighter and we look forward to having another home-grown Long Island World Champion. Be sure to watch ESPN on April 10th and support Joe Smith Jr. in his quest to win the World Championship.” stated JOE DEGUARDIA, the President of Star Boxing.

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov live stream – how to watch Top Rank boxing card in the US, Australia and everywhere

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, the Smith-Vlasov World Championship card will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes on April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Smith Jr vs. Vlasov will be taking place at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Smith, 31, is viewed as the favorite to win, but you can’t count out the highly experienced Vlasov. He’s faced a lot of quality opposition during his 16-year professional career.

The start time for the Smith – Vlasov main portion of the card is at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The undercard start time is at 5:30 ET.

“It took him a little while to do it, but overall, he looked OK. I believe I could come out on top in that fight,” Joe Smith said of the Beterbiev match.

“I believe I’m more fluid, I’ve got more speed and I’m a tougher guy than he is without a doubt,” said Smith in rating himself above Beterbiev.

“He’s been down more than once in his career, and he’s never fought a guy that hits as hard as me. Who wouldn’t?” said Smith about fans being excited about the idea of him and Beterbiev fighting.

“You have to have the right people behind you to get the right fights. I had the right opportunities to get the fights I needed to jump right back in at the top,” said Joe Smith Jr.

Joe will have to let his hands go more for this fight than in his past fight because Vlasov will be looking to win rounds by activity. Vlasov knows that he can’t beat Smith if he throws the same amount of punches as he’s not as powerful.

Additionally, Vlasov is the visiting fighter, which means that the judges will likely give Smith any close rounds.

Smith Jr talks about his losses

“The only real loss I had was to Bivol,” said Smith. “The other two, those were injuries. I was winning both of those fights for the most part until with Barrera.

“In my first loss, I was winning the fight easily. I pushed the guy away and walked out of the ring. I had a broken that I suffered.

“The same with Barrera. It happened in training. I had to take the fight either way, so I went in there and gave it my best.

“And I was hoping to take him out, Barrera in the first round. I got him down, but he was a tough guy. He got back up, and I was like, ‘F***, it’s going to be a long night,’” said Smith.

It sounds like Smith is a little bitter still about his defeats Eddie Caminero and Sullivan Barrera.

Even if Smith did suffer injuries, that’s part of how fighters win. The sport’s object is to hurt your opponent enough to win, and that’ what Barrera and Caminero did against Smith.

Joe beat Fonfara at his own game

“I was like a 31-1 underdog in that fight,” said Joe Smith Jr about his fight with Andrzj Fonfara.

“It was a huge opportunity, but I had the right fights to get me that fight. He seen something in me that he thought he could take advantage of.

Joe Smith Jr. (26-3, 21 KO) has bounced back well from his defeat against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in March 2019 with back-to-back wins against Jesse Hart and Eleider Alvarez in 2020. ‘The Irish Bomber’ – best known for his victory over Bernard Hopkins in 2016 – now has the opportunity to claim the vacant WBO light heavyweight title with a victory against Maxim Vlasov.

Experienced Russian fighter Maksim Vlasov (45-3, 26 KO) has claimed three wins in a row since he switched from cruiserweight to light heavyweight following his defeat against Krzysztof Głowacki in November 2018. It has been over a year since his last competitive outing though as the most recent of those three victories was in November 2019 against Ghana’s Emmanuel Martey.

Smith vs. Vlasov TV channel, live stream

TV / Stream (US) : ESPN/ESPN+

/ : ESPN/ESPN+ TV / Stream (UK): Boxnation

Smith and Vlasov will have their WBO light heavyweight championship tilt live on ESPN, while the main card and undercard will stream live on ESPN+.

Where is the Smith vs. Vlasov fight?

Smith vs. Vlasov will be held live from the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Smith has never fought in Oklahoma, however, Vlasov fought at the venue back in 2011.

Smith vs. Vlasov fight odds

As of early Tuesday (April 6), BetMGM has Smith as a -350 favorite, meaning that you’d need to bet $350 to earn $100. Meanwhile, a $100 wager on Vlasov could net you $240 if the Russian generates an upset.

Joe Smith Jr. record and bio

Nationality : American

: American Born : September 20, 1989

: September 20, 1989 Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Reach : N/A

: N/A Total fights : 29

: 29 Record: 26-3 with 21 knockouts

Maxim Vlasov record and bio

Nationality: Russian

Russian Born: September 11, 1986

September 11, 1986 Height : 6’3 1/2″

: 6’3 1/2″ Reach : 76 1/2 inches

: 76 1/2 inches Total fights : 48

: 48 Record: 45-3 with 26 knockouts

Smith vs. Vlasov fight card