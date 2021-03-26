2021 Six Nations: France vs Scotland Live On Reddit streams | Best Ways to Watch: Six Nations: France vs Scotland Rugby Tournament 2021 live Buffstreams Free Streaming, Crackstreams official 4K TV channels broadcasting. France v Scotland 2021: when is the Six Nations rugby match, kick off time, teams – and where to watch on TV. France vs Scotland, Six Nations 2021: Teams, lineups, TV channel, live stream, kick off time, h2h, odds. France vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 online from anywhere.

France vs Scotland is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight – Friday, March 26, 2021.

The game will take place behind closed doors at the Stade de France because of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

TV channel: Tonight’s match will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Live stream: TV licence holders will be able to stream the match live on the BBC Sport website and via the BBC iPlayer app.

France have made five changes to the team that triumphed against Wales, with Romain Ntamack replacing the injured Matthieu Jalibert at fly-half.

Arthur Vincent comes into midfield, with Gael Fickou switched to the wing as Teddy Thomas drops to the bench.

In the pack, there’s a new second row as Bernard Le Roux and Swan Rebbadj replace Romain Taofifenua and the suspended Paul Willemse, while Anthony Jelonch is in for Dylan Cretin on the blindside.

Finn Russell returns at fly-half for Scotland in Paris tonight.When does France v Scotland take place? The Six Nations 2021 match between France and Scotland will take place on Friday 26 March. The fixture was initially meant to be played in Round Three of the rugby championships over the weekend of 27-28 February but was postponed after a Covid outbreak in the France camp. Confirmation of the rearranged date was announced on the eve of Super Saturday which saw all six nations compete on the same day in what was planned to be the final round of games. What time does France v Scotland kick off? The France v Scotland rugby match will kick off at 8pm on 26 March. It is the final fixture of the 2021 Six Nations championships and could have the final word on where the title will go, with France looking to clinch the trophy from the clutches of Wales. Where is France v Scotland being played? The delayed fixture between Scotland and France will take place at the Stade de France, Paris. The impressive 80,000 seater stadium was built ahead of the 1998 FIFA World Cup held in France and has been home to both the nation’s football and rugby teams since. What TV channel is France v Scotland on? BBC One will air live coverage of Scotland’s trip to France as the curtain falls on the 2021 Six Nations rugby championships. All of the tournament’s fixtures have been screened on terrestrial television, with coverage split between BBC and ITV over the five rounds. What time does TV coverage of France v Scotland start? BBC’s TV coverage of the Six Nations championships match between France and Scotland starts at 7.30pm – 30 minutes before kick off time – on 26 March 2021. Who are the pundits for France v Scotland? The BBC has confirmed that John Inverdale will present live coverage of France vs Scotland. He will be joined in the studio by John Barclay, Thomas Castaignede and Andy Nicol, with match commentary coming from Andrew Cotter, Chris Paterson and Benjamin Kayser. How can I live stream France v Scotland? The Six Nations 2021 match between Scotland and France will be available to watch through the BBC Sport app, website and iPlayer. What are the latest odds on France v Scotland? Odds range from 5/1 with PaddyPower, 888sport, BetFair and MansionBet, 6/1 with Bet365 13/2 with SkyBet, BetVictor and Betway and 33/5 with SBK. France are the heavy favourites with many online bookies offering odds of 1/7, ⅛ and 1/9 on for a Les Bleus victory, SBK are giving 2/11 for a home win. Scotland team announcement Starters 15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 84 caps 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 18 caps 13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 27 caps 12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh) – 9 caps 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) – 54 caps 9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 41 caps 1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 15 caps 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 16 caps 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 37 caps 4. Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) – 11 caps 5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) – 44 caps 6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 26 caps 7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 40 caps 8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 13 caps Replacements 16. David Cherry (Edinburgh) – 4 caps 17. Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 7 caps 18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 30 caps 19. Alex Craig (Gloucester) – 1 cap 20. Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – 7 caps 21. Scott Steele (Harlequins) – 4 caps 22. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 22 caps 23. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 30 caps France team announcement Starters 15 Brice Dulin 14 Damian Penaud 13 Virimi Vakatawa 12 Arthur Vincent 11 Gael Fickou 10 Romain Ntamack 9 Antoine Dupont 1 Cyrille Baile 2 Juilen Marchand 3 Mohamed Haouas 4 Bernard Le Roux 5 Swan Rebbadj 6 Anthony Jelonch 7 Charles Ollivon 8 Gregory Alldritt Replacements 16 Camille Chat 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros 18 Uini Atonio 19 Romain Taofifenua 20 Dylan Cretin 21 Baptiste Serin 22 Anthony Bouthier 23 Teddy Thomas