Belgium vs Wales Match Detail:

SERIES: World Cup – Qualification( World Cup – Qualification)

MATCH: Belgium v Wales

DATE: Thursday, 25 MARCH 2021

VENUE: King Baudouin Stadium (Brusel)

TIME: 00:45 AM PST

Belgium vs Wales Preview

Belgium is third in the last World Cup final and is currently unbeaten in 29 home matches (W23, D6). At the end of this sequence, their last six wins against teams drawn from pots 1-3 toilets qualifying (WCQ) for this campaign won 2+ goals.

The Red Devils’ final racing campaign was the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League phase (September-November 2020). In all three home matches (M3, D / L0) they won the handicap in just one half. All first halves of the trio scored more than 1.5 goals per game, averaging 2.33 goals per game in the first 30 minutes. In two of these three games, the decisive goal was scored in the first 20 minutes.

Hoping to end the current 63-year drought in the World Cup final, Wales lost by just one win shortly after the playoffs in their latest WCQ record. However, if it includes friendlies and excludes matches on neutral ground, Wales has yet to win 17 away games (D5, L12) against teams drawn from UEFA pot 1-2 for this WCQ campaign.

All 12 defeats shown above have come after the first half defeat, of which 75% (nine) resulted in Wales losing 2+ goals. Five (55.56%) of those nine defeats, in particular, ended 2-0. On that note, both Wales’ last 2-0 defeats to pot 1 or 2 of the WCQ campaign lost both halves 1-0.

Belgium vs Wales Live Streaming

World Cup Qualification live streaming can be accessed via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, or a subscription to AT&T TV NOW, which World Cup – Qualification TV offers in its plans. Local broadcasts are also available in the US. Live streaming in India will not be available on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels this season, nor will it be broadcast live on FanCode.

How To Watch World Cup Qualification Live

When: Thursday at 00:45 AM PST

Thursday at 00:45 AM PST Where: King Baudouin Stadium (Brusel)

King Baudouin Stadium (Brusel) TV: COSMOTE Sport

COSMOTE Sport Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Referee: Cakir C. (Tur)

Belgium vs Wales TV channels:

COSMOTE Sport, DAZN Deutsch, Discovery+ (Den), Eurosport 2 (Den), L’Equipe, Match! Futbol, Polsat Sport Premium 1, S4C Digital, Sky Sports Main Event (UK/Irl), Sport TV (Por), S Sport, Viaplay (Fin), Ziggo Sport Voetbal.

Belgium v Wales Head to Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Belgium have won five games, lost five, and drawn three.

The two countries last faced each other in 2016 in the quarter-final of the Euros, with Wales beating Belgium 3-1. Goals from center-back Ashley Williams, attacker Hal Robson-Kanu and striker Sam Vokes secured the win for Wales. Midfielder Radja Nainggolan scored the consolation goal for Belgium. Belgium vs Wales Team News Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has put together a strong squad. Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Tottenham Hotspur center-back Toby Alderweireld and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois have been named.

Real Madrid striker Eden Hazard has recently struggled with injuries and is out. There may be debuts for Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Injury: Eden Hazard

Doubtful: Nothing

Deferred: None

For Wales, Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale remains a constant in the team. He was selected alongside his teammates at Tottenham Hotspur, Joe Rodon and Ben Davis. Manchester United winger Daniel James, Cardiff City striker Kiefer Moore and Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen have been named. Newport County goalkeeper Tom King could be getting ready for his debut hat.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Nothing

Deferred: None

Wales are back without Aaron Ramsey due to the injury suffered by Juventus last week.

However, the Dragons have won in the past in the absence of Ramsey, and Paige is now also getting a bonus from Joe Allen who is returning to the team for the first time since 2019.

Wayne Hennessy picked up an injury for Wales in October which kept him out of action until last month. However, he is proving his fitness for Crystal Palace under the age of 23 and should therefore start well on Wednesday.

Gareth Bale is expected to attend but Tottenham Hotspur teammate Ben Davis resigned on Tuesday, leaving Ethan Ampadou at the back. Projected Starting Lineup Belgium: (3-4-2-1): Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Alexis Saelemaekers, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku Wales: (3-4-3): Danny Ward, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Allen, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Daniel James, Kieffer Moore, Gareth Bale Belgium vs Wales Prediction Belgium vs Wales Prediction: Wales will beat Belgium Wales has a talented squad and should be able to emerge victoriously. Prediction: Belgium 1-2 Wales Score Prediction Wales 2, Belgium 1 World Cup Qualification standings Wales is currently ranked ninth in the World Cup – Qualification standings on the 10th Number record. Belgium, on their end, ranks below Wales on Number. FAQ For Belgium vs Wales Live Stream – Africa Cup of Nations Qualification Live Match Q. When does Belgium vs Wales kick-off? Ans. Thursday 25th March 2021 – 19:45 (UK) Q. Where is Belgium vs. Wales being played? Ans. King Baudouin Stadium (Brusel). Q. Where can I get tickets for Belgium vs. Wales? Ans. A lot of international games are being played without spectators but the situation is changing rapidly so it is worth checking official ticketing websites for updates. Q. What time does Belgium vs. Wales Match match start? Ans. 19:45 (UK) Q. Which team will hit more goals in Belgium vs Wales Match match? Ans. Belgium will hit more goals in this match. Q. What TV channel is Belgium vs. Wales on in the UK? Ans. This match will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event (UK/Irl). Q. Where can I stream Belgium vs. Wales in the UK?