Vergil Ortiz Jr. faces Maurice Hooker in a welterweight bout on Saturday, March 20, 2021 (3/20/21) at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fans can watch the entire event, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, with a subscription to DAZN. Sign up here.

DAZN is the home for all Bellator events, as well as most major boxing promotions. The service holds exclusive rights to Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Boxing, Bellator MMA and the World Boxing Super Series. A subscription to the streaming service is a must for fighting fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: Boxing

Main Event: Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker

When: Saturday, March 20, 2021

Where: Dickies Arena

Main Event Time: 8 p.m. EDT

TV: N/A

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.

Live stream: DAZN

Fight Card:

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker; Welterweight

Anabel Ortiz vs. Seniesa Estrada for Ortiz’s WBA Women’s Strawweight title

Luis Hernandez vs. Alex Martin; Junior Welterweight

George Rincon vs. Luis Solis; Junior Welterweight

Hector Valdez vs. Alberto Torres; Junior Featherweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Dustin Long; Cruiserweight

Canelo Alvarez will return to AT&T Stadium for a world super-middleweight unification fight May 8 against undefeated Billy Joe Saunders.

Mexico’s Alvarez regularly fights on or near Cinco de Mayo, though the coronavirus pandemic prevented such a bout last year. He’ll bring his WBC and WBA titles into the ring against British favorite Saunders, the WBO champion.

“We are proud to host a boxing match of this magnitude as we welcome back Canelo Alvarez to AT&T Stadium to take on Billy Joe Saunders,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who expects a crowd of 60,000 for the event. “AT&T Stadium was built to house the greatest sporting events on the planet, and we feel we have another incredible boxing event on the horizon with this matchup taking place in Arlington on May 8.”

Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 knockouts), one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing, knocked out Liam Smith at the stadium in September 2016. He has kept busy despite the pandemic with victories in December by decision over Callum Smith, and a third-round knockout of Avni Yildirim in February.

Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) last fought in December, taking a unanimous decision over Martin Murray.

Alvarez has held world titles since 2011. His only loss was to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 by majority decision, and his draw was with Gennady Golovkin in 2017. He won a majority decision against Triple G the next year.