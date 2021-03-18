Thu. Mar 18th, 2021

The Daily Philadelphian

News

The Honda Classic Live Carckstream 2021 Free: How to watch golf, time, channel, TV schedule

Byvriartuck

Mar 18, 2021

The 2021 Honda Classic begins Thursday with a field of top golfers that includes Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood and Phil Mickelson.

https://golf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/lee-westwood-watch.jpg

Watch Honda Classic Live Here

The Golf Channel will start broadcasting the first round of the tournament live from PGA National Resort & Spa’s Champion Course in Palm Beach, Florida, at 10 a.m. ET March 18, and coverage will run until 6 p.m.

After following the same television schedule Friday, the Honda Classic will shift over to NBC for the later portion of the weekend rounds. The Golf Channel will air the tournament from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and NBC will take over each day from 3 until the end of the round.

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/PGA-Tour-The-Honda-Classic-2021-live-stream-Free-873627289

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/WATCH-TV-THE-HONDA-CLASSIC-2021-LIVE-STREAM-873627393

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/WATCH-TV-THE-HONDA-CLASSIC-2021-LIVE-STREAM-FREE-873627480

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/REDDIT-TV-THE-HONDA-CLASSIC-2021-LIVE-STREAM-FREE-873627557

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Crackstreams-THE-HONDA-CLASSIC-2021-LIVE-STREAM-873627676

https://www.deviantart.com/accessstreamlive/journal/Buffstreams-THE-HONDA-CLASSIC-2021-LIVE-STREAM-873627726

Several streaming services carry both channels and offer free trials.

WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling (free trial)

Last year’s Honda Classic champion, Sungjae Im, is back this week to defend his title. He won in 2020 by shooting a 4-under 66 in the final round to move to 6-under for the tournament and narrowly edge Mackenzie Hughes by a stroke. Hughes is also in the field this year.

You can view the full field for this year’s Honda Classic here.

Mickelson, 51, and Fowler, 32, are a pair of golf’s most notable names aiming to find their groove as they prepare to open play in Florida. Westwood is a veteran who’s finished second in his past two events and is hoping to break through with his first victory of 2021.

To watch the Honda Classic broadcasts this week, consider signing up for a free trial to fuboTV, Hulu Live TV or Sling.

Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.

2021 Honda Classic Round 1 tee times (All times ET)

Tee No. 1

7:25 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Camilo Villegas, Cameron Tringale
7:36 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Matt Jones, Kelly Kraft
7:47 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Wyndham Clark, Xinjun Zhang
7:58 a.m. – Jim Herman, Adam Long, Aaron Wise
8:09 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Martin Trainer, Ryan Armour
8:20 a.m. – Richy Werenski, J.T. Poston, Wesley Bryan
8:31 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell
8:42 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Chez Reavie, Mackenzie Hughes
8:53 a.m. – Rory Sabbatini, Luke List, Matthew NeSmith
9:04 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Seung-Yul Noh, Beau Hossler
9:15 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Ryo Ishikawa
9:26 a.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chase Seiffert, Zach Zaback
12:20 p.m. – Vaughn Taylor, Scott Stallings, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
12:31 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Chris Kirk, Bronson Burgoon
12:42 p.m. – Sean O’Hair, Adam Schenk, Erik van Rooyen
12:53 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley, Lee Westwood
1:04 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell, Rickie Fowler
1:15 p.m. – Brian Gay, J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook
1:26 p.m. – Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Stenson
1:37 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Steve Stricker, Vijay Singh
1:48 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Bo Van Pelt, Alex Noren
1:59 p.m. – David Hearn, Henrik Norlander, Denny McCarthy
2:10 p.m. – Kramer Hickok, Joseph Bramlett, Kamaiu Johnson
2:21 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Marcelo Rozo, Lucas Herbert

Tee No. 10

7:25 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, John Huh, K.J. Choi
7:36 a.m. – Hunter Mahan, Byeong Hun An, Doug Ghim
7:47 a.m. – D.J. Trahan, Cameron Percy, Scott Harrington
7:58 a.m. – Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter
8:09 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson
8:20 a.m. – Sung Kang, Graeme McDowell, Pat Perez
8:31 a.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., Brendan Steele, Jimmy Walker
8:42 a.m. – Robert Streb, C.T. Pan, Grayson Murray
8:53 a.m. – Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard
9:04 a.m. – Russell Henley, Harold Varner III, Kris Ventura
9:15 a.m. – Hank Lebioda, Vincent Whaley, Brandon Wu
9:26 a.m. – Rob Oppenheim, Michael Gligic, Erik Compton
12:20 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyler McCumber, Will Gordon
12:31 p.m. – Padraig Harrington, J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder
12:42 p.m. – Scott Brown, Cameron Davis, Bo Hoag
12:53 p.m. – Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan, Russell Knox
1:04 p.m. – Michael Thompson, Jim Furyk, Kevin Streelman
1:15 p.m. – Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Luke Donald
1:26 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Brice Garnett, William McGirt
1:37 p.m. – James Hahn, Maverick McNealy, Robby Shelton
1:48 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Sepp Straka, Harry Higgs
1:59 p.m. – Jamie Lovemark, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis
2:10 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Roger Sloan, Alan Morin
2:21 p.m. – Sebastian Cappelen, Chase Koepka, Stephen Stallings Jr.

By vriartuck

Related Post

News

2021 Honda Classic Live Stream Free: How to watch golf, time, channel, TV schedule

Mar 18, 2021 vriartuck
All news Coronavirus News

2020-2026 Microplate Readers Market Trend Insights with Top BrandsBrüe ThermoFisher, PerkinElmer, Tecan, BioTek, BIO-RAD, Molecular Devices, BMG Labtech, KHB, Promega, Biochrom, Berthold, Awareness, Rayto, Perlong, Autobio,

Mar 18, 2021 abr
All news News

Swimwear Fabric Market Size in Terms of Volume and Value 2026

Mar 17, 2021 oliver

You missed

News

The Honda Classic Live Carckstream 2021 Free: How to watch golf, time, channel, TV schedule

Mar 18, 2021 vriartuck
News

2021 Honda Classic Live Stream Free: How to watch golf, time, channel, TV schedule

Mar 18, 2021 vriartuck
All news Coronavirus News

2020-2026 Microplate Readers Market Trend Insights with Top BrandsBrüe ThermoFisher, PerkinElmer, Tecan, BioTek, BIO-RAD, Molecular Devices, BMG Labtech, KHB, Promega, Biochrom, Berthold, Awareness, Rayto, Perlong, Autobio,

Mar 18, 2021 abr
All news

Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Mar 18, 2021 oliver