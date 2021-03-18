The 2021 Honda Classic begins Thursday with a field of top golfers that includes Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood and Phil Mickelson.

Watch Honda Classic Live Here

The Golf Channel will start broadcasting the first round of the tournament live from PGA National Resort & Spa’s Champion Course in Palm Beach, Florida, at 10 a.m. ET March 18, and coverage will run until 6 p.m.

After following the same television schedule Friday, the Honda Classic will shift over to NBC for the later portion of the weekend rounds. The Golf Channel will air the tournament from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and NBC will take over each day from 3 until the end of the round.

Several streaming services carry both channels and offer free trials.

WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling (free trial)

Last year’s Honda Classic champion, Sungjae Im, is back this week to defend his title. He won in 2020 by shooting a 4-under 66 in the final round to move to 6-under for the tournament and narrowly edge Mackenzie Hughes by a stroke. Hughes is also in the field this year.

You can view the full field for this year’s Honda Classic here.

Mickelson, 51, and Fowler, 32, are a pair of golf’s most notable names aiming to find their groove as they prepare to open play in Florida. Westwood is a veteran who’s finished second in his past two events and is hoping to break through with his first victory of 2021.

To watch the Honda Classic broadcasts this week, consider signing up for a free trial to fuboTV, Hulu Live TV or Sling.