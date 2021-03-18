The 2021 Honda Classic begins Thursday with a field of top golfers that includes Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood and Phil Mickelson.
The Golf Channel will start broadcasting the first round of the tournament live from PGA National Resort & Spa’s Champion Course in Palm Beach, Florida, at 10 a.m. ET March 18, and coverage will run until 6 p.m.
After following the same television schedule Friday, the Honda Classic will shift over to NBC for the later portion of the weekend rounds. The Golf Channel will air the tournament from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and NBC will take over each day from 3 until the end of the round.
Several streaming services carry both channels and offer free trials.
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); Sling (free trial)
Last year’s Honda Classic champion, Sungjae Im, is back this week to defend his title. He won in 2020 by shooting a 4-under 66 in the final round to move to 6-under for the tournament and narrowly edge Mackenzie Hughes by a stroke. Hughes is also in the field this year.
You can view the full field for this year’s Honda Classic here.
Mickelson, 51, and Fowler, 32, are a pair of golf’s most notable names aiming to find their groove as they prepare to open play in Florida. Westwood is a veteran who’s finished second in his past two events and is hoping to break through with his first victory of 2021.
To watch the Honda Classic broadcasts this week, consider signing up for a free trial to fuboTV, Hulu Live TV or Sling.
2021 Honda Classic Round 1 tee times (All times ET)
Tee No. 1
7:25 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Camilo Villegas, Cameron Tringale
7:36 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Matt Jones, Kelly Kraft
7:47 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Wyndham Clark, Xinjun Zhang
7:58 a.m. – Jim Herman, Adam Long, Aaron Wise
8:09 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Martin Trainer, Ryan Armour
8:20 a.m. – Richy Werenski, J.T. Poston, Wesley Bryan
8:31 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell
8:42 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Chez Reavie, Mackenzie Hughes
8:53 a.m. – Rory Sabbatini, Luke List, Matthew NeSmith
9:04 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Seung-Yul Noh, Beau Hossler
9:15 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Ryo Ishikawa
9:26 a.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chase Seiffert, Zach Zaback
12:20 p.m. – Vaughn Taylor, Scott Stallings, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
12:31 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Chris Kirk, Bronson Burgoon
12:42 p.m. – Sean O’Hair, Adam Schenk, Erik van Rooyen
12:53 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley, Lee Westwood
1:04 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell, Rickie Fowler
1:15 p.m. – Brian Gay, J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook
1:26 p.m. – Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Stenson
1:37 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Steve Stricker, Vijay Singh
1:48 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Bo Van Pelt, Alex Noren
1:59 p.m. – David Hearn, Henrik Norlander, Denny McCarthy
2:10 p.m. – Kramer Hickok, Joseph Bramlett, Kamaiu Johnson
2:21 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Marcelo Rozo, Lucas Herbert
Tee No. 10
7:25 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, John Huh, K.J. Choi
7:36 a.m. – Hunter Mahan, Byeong Hun An, Doug Ghim
7:47 a.m. – D.J. Trahan, Cameron Percy, Scott Harrington
7:58 a.m. – Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter
8:09 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson
8:20 a.m. – Sung Kang, Graeme McDowell, Pat Perez
8:31 a.m. – Ted Potter, Jr., Brendan Steele, Jimmy Walker
8:42 a.m. – Robert Streb, C.T. Pan, Grayson Murray
8:53 a.m. – Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard
9:04 a.m. – Russell Henley, Harold Varner III, Kris Ventura
9:15 a.m. – Hank Lebioda, Vincent Whaley, Brandon Wu
9:26 a.m. – Rob Oppenheim, Michael Gligic, Erik Compton
12:20 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyler McCumber, Will Gordon
12:31 p.m. – Padraig Harrington, J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder
12:42 p.m. – Scott Brown, Cameron Davis, Bo Hoag
12:53 p.m. – Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan, Russell Knox
1:04 p.m. – Michael Thompson, Jim Furyk, Kevin Streelman
1:15 p.m. – Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Luke Donald
1:26 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Brice Garnett, William McGirt
1:37 p.m. – James Hahn, Maverick McNealy, Robby Shelton
1:48 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Sepp Straka, Harry Higgs
1:59 p.m. – Jamie Lovemark, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis
2:10 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Roger Sloan, Alan Morin
2:21 p.m. – Sebastian Cappelen, Chase Koepka, Stephen Stallings Jr.