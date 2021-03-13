Chocolatito vs. Estrada: Start time and how to stream Roman Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada on DAZN, We could bear witness to one of boxing’s biggest all-out wars of the year as early as this coming Saturday.

Rematches are the order of the day as DAZN rolls out five huge live cards in the third month of 2021.

The month of March is shaping nicely for DAZN subscribers, with five big live boxing cards on tap featuring three eagerly-anticipated rematches at world level.

Two of those return bouts land on Mar. 13 as a stacked card features a double feature of elite pound-for-pound competitor Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez putting his WBA (Super) super-flyweight title up against the WBC and The Ring versions held by Juan Francisco Estrada. The two produced a corker at light-fly back in 2012 and fireworks are expected this time around.

Also on that Dallas card, Jessica McCaskill grants Cecila Braekhus her rematch for the undisputed women’s welterweight championship after upsetting the previously-unbeaten titleholder in Oklahoma last August.

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin

Concluding the month’s action, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will finally run back their Fight Camp main event that saw the Londoner dominate the Russian for four rounds before being rocked by a fantastic uppercut in the fifth.

The rematch, for the interim WBC heavyweight belt, could be the end of Whyte’s hopes of challenging for a world title one day if he is unable to avenge that one-punch loss, with the winner expected to be near the front of the line for the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury.

Everything you need to know about the who, the where and the when can be found below.

How to subscribe to DAZN

Head over to DAZN.com via this link to sign up for an account, which will give you immediate access to every scheduled upcoming event, classic archived content and daily original shows such as The Ak & Barak Show and Jabs.

If you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store.

How much does DAZN cost?

You can sign up for a subscription here for as little as just £1.99 per month, depending on your location.

What will be on DAZN in March?

There are six big cards of live boxing action on DAZN this month.

Note: Some events are not available in specific locations. For instance, Matchroom UK cards are not available on DAZN in the UK and Ireland, while Canelo fights are not available to DAZN subscribers in Mexico. Check DAZN for full details of availability in your country.

Mar. 12: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Kwanthai Sithmorseng, 12 rounds at junior bantamweight

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Kwanthai Sithmorseng, 12 rounds at junior bantamweight Mar. 13: Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for Estrada’s WBC title and Gonzalez’s WBA title at super-flyweight; Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds for the uindisputed women’s welterweight title

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for Estrada’s WBC title and Gonzalez’s WBA title at super-flyweight; Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds for the uindisputed women’s welterweight title Mar. 20: Lawrence Okolie vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 12 rounds for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title

Lawrence Okolie vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 12 rounds for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title Mar. 20: Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker, 12 rounds at welterweight

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker, 12 rounds at welterweight Mar. 27: Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds for Povetkin’s WBC interim heavyweight title

What devices are supported on DAZN?

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (download via device app in Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and also has apps available for all of the following TV and streaming devices:

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 4, Pro Android phones, tables Amazon Fire TV Stick Playstation 5 Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One, One S .. Apple TV XBox One X .. Google Chromecast Xbox Series X | S .. LG Smart TV, Smartcast .. .. Panasonic Smart TV .. .. Samsung Smart TV .. .. Sony Smart TV ..

Chocolatito vs. Estrada: How much does PPV cost for Roman Gonzalez’s fight vs. Juan Francisco Estrada in the USA?

Fans can order the bout through traditional cable TV on pay-per-view.

After an eight-year wait, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada will once again step into the same ring.

The duo first met in Nov. 2012, with Gonzalez claiming a unanimous decision to retain the WBA junior flyweight title. In the years since, both men have gained a ton of experience and championship pedigree, with each fighter near-perfect in their respective bouts in the interim.

Now their paths have converged once again, this time with each sporting super flyweight gold. They’ll square off in Dallas on Saturday, with Gonzalez carrying the WBA (Super) super flyweight title and Estrada holding the WBC and The Ring belts.

With each fighter in good form, Saturday’s unification bout could be one of the best fights we see all year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight, plus information on how to watch on pay-per-view.

Chocolatito vs. Estrada fight date, start time

Date : Saturday, March 13

: Saturday, March 13 Coverage : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Gonzalez vs. Estrada Main event (approx): 11 p.m. ET

The Roman Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada 2 fight card takes place on Saturday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Gonzalez and Estrada are expected to make their way to the ring at around 11 p.m. ET, although that depends on how long the earlier fights take.

Where is the Chocolatito vs. Estrada fight?

The event will be staged at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The venue will be fully compliant with the latest COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. It will be the first time Gonzalez and Estrada compete at the venue.

How do I watch Chocolatito vs. Estrada on pay-per-view?

Select major cable providers are offering the fight at a PPV price of $24.99, which also includes a code that provides access to DAZN for 30 days (must be redeemed by March 31). The providers include:

Comcast

Charter

Cox

Optimum / Altice

Verizon

DIRECTV

AT&T U-Verse

Suddenlink

DISH

and more (check local listings)

Can I watch Chocolatito vs. Estrada on DAZN?

The March 13 card can be seen on DAZN everywhere except for Mexico and Latin America. You can sign up for a subscription here for just $19.99 for one month (or $8.33 per month if you purchase a one-year subscription for $99.99).

Fight fans in the U.S. can instead order the fight on pay-per-view for a fee of $24.99. However, not only will you save money with DAZN, but you’ll get access to other live boxing cards in March and April plus a whole lot more.

Roman Gonzalez record and bio

Nationality : Nicaraguan

: Nicaraguan Born : July 16, 1987

: July 16, 1987 Height : 5-3

: 5-3 Reach : 64 inches

: 64 inches Total fights : 52

: 52 Record: 50-2 with 41 knockouts

Juan Francisco Estrada record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Born: April 14, 1990

April 14, 1990 Height : 5-4

: 5-4 Reach : 66 inches

: 66 inches Total fights : 44

: 44 Record: 41-3 with 28 knockouts

Chocolatito vs. Estrada odds

Roman Gonzalez: +125

+125 Juan Francisco Estrada: -150

-150 Draw: +1800

(All odds via BetMGM)

BetMGM has Estrada as a slight favourite to avenge his Nov. 2012 loss to Chocolatito. At -150, one must bet $150 dollars to make a return of $100 on a winning bet. Gonzalez, meanwhile, is valued at +125 to win the fight outright. This means a $100 dollar stake would yield a $125 profit, should he emerge victorious.

More Chocolatito vs. Estrada odds

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: -250

-250 No: +175

Method of victory

Gonzalez by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

+500 Gonzalez by decision : +225

: +225 Estrada by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

+350 Estrada by decision: +140

Watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez with a VPN

What time will Estrada vs. Gonzalez start?

All of the excitement comes to a head on Saturday, March 13, when Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez face off in Dallas, Texas.

Coverage of the event begins at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Estrada vs. Gonzalez record: Who’s the better fighter?

Name Juan Francisco Estrada Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez

Boxing Record 41-3-0 (28 KOs) 50-2-0 (41 KOs)

Age 30 33

Category Super Flyweight Super Flyweight

Stance Orthodox Orthodox

Reach 66” 168 cm 64” 163 cm

Height 163 cm 160 cm

Roman Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada 2 fight card

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, rematch, 12 rounds, WBA/WBC junior bantamweight title unification

Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus rematch for McCaskill’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA Women’s Welterweight Titles

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Axel Vega for Kyoguchi’s WBA Junior Flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Aaron Coley; Middleweight

Otha Jones III vs. Jorge Castaneda; Lightweight

Raymond Ford vs. Aaron Perez; Featherweight​