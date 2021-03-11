The 2021 Players Championship free live stream: How to watch golf, time, channel. The world’s top assortment of hitting the fairway ability is in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, this week for The 2021 Players Championship, which starts with the first round Thursday.

The Golf Channel will start circulating first round activity around early afternoon ET on March 11, and ESPN+ will stream a transmission of included gatherings beginning at 7 a.m. NBC will assume control over the transmission for the last two rounds Saturday and Sunday.

Dustin Johnson, the World’s No. 1 golf player, will play with Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau for the initial two rounds in one of the included gatherings. That threesome is planned to jump start at 1 p.m. ET Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

Phil Mickelson is among the noticeable players who’ll start his initially round ahead of schedule. The well known lefty will jump start close by Tony Finau and Charles Howell III at 7:07 a.m. Thursday.

View the entirety of the Round 1 tee times here.

A year ago, the PGA Tour dropped The 2020 Players Championship after the first round due to the spread of the Covid. Hideki Matsuyama held a two-stroke lead after the main day of rivalry and can expect to recover a portion of that achievement this week.

Rory McIlroy won his first Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in 2019, beating Jim Furyk by one stroke.

To watch the activity this week without a link bundle, you can pursue a free preliminary to Hulu Live TV, Sling or fuboTV. What’s more, a membership to ESPN+ will permit you to follow included gatherings.

The Players Championship is viewed as the informal fifth major on the PGA Tour, and this March we will see the most recent version occur at the Tournament Players Club Sawgrass in Florida.

This lofty occasion arranges the most grounded field of any competition on the Tour just as offering inconceivable prize cash, with the champ getting $3 Million (USD) this year, and you will not need to miss a key second when observing live with this far reaching TV direct.

2021 Players Championship TV Preview

The Tournament Players Club (TPC) Golf course was implicit the last part of the ’70s with the genuine players and the fan insight at the cutting edge of the coordinator’s psyches. It is a really amazing display for the fan, while it tends to be trying for the player, with steep fortifications and precarious green positions dissipated right across the course.

Over the most recent a year, one of the more steady players on the schedule has been world number one Dustin Johnson – who is tipped by numerous individuals to highlight unmistakably again this year at TPC Sawgrass. Out of the multitude of Aussies, the best expectation is Adam Scott, who has had an extraordinary a half year. Other home expectations come looking like Jason Day, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, yet there is additionally an abundance of capable Americans who will be hoping to put their name on the prize come March twelfth.

At the point when: Friday March 12 – Monday March 15

Where: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Where to Watch the Players Championship in Australia

The transmission rights to the PGA Players Championship in Australia during the 2021 season have a place with Fox Sports, which will have each round LIVE all through the competition. Luckily, here in Australia, there are a few choices for getting to Fox Sports including Foxtel, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.

Watch the Players Championship on TV or Online

To watch on Foxtel with a set-top box utilizing a Standard or HD TV, the most ideal alternative is the Sports HD pack, which offers in excess of fifty channels of amusement, show, way of life, reality and the sky is the limit from there, just as more than 50 games on twelve live HD channels. Moreover, every Foxtel channel pack incorporates the choice to stream the substance free utilizing the Foxtel Go app.You likewise have the alternative to watch the Players Championship web based utilizing Foxtel Now.

For great measure Foxtel Now as of now offers a multi day FREE preliminary with the goal that you can look at all of its substance prior to picking your favored pack, and should you choose to buy in you can drop whenever on the off chance that you’re done utilizing it. The Players Championship is likewise accessible as a feature of the Foxtel Now Sport pack, which gives you moment admittance to more than 50 Sports shown Live and on request. Foxtel Now can be gotten to utilizing your #1 program, or through the Foxtel Now application and an assortment of web associated gadgets. To watch on Foxtel Now with a Standard or HD TV, you can get to the stage with a Foxtel Now Box.

Stream the Players Championship Live

On the other hand, you can get to Fox Sports with the Kayo Sports real time feature which right now have a multi day free preliminary. Kayo offers precisely the same live games as Foxtel, however with a marked down value plan (Basic or Premium) and no lock-in agreement. For fans who need to make up for lost time with the activity, Kayo Minis give a 10-20-minute recap after the live play has finished up. Other game changing highlights incorporate Interactive Graphics, SplitView and Key Moments, which give features all through the matches progressively.

With Kayo you can stream the PGA Championship live to an assortment of viable cell phones. Qualified gadgets incorporate select PC and Macs, iOS and Android telephones and tablets, Apple and Telstra TV, the Google Chromecast, just as Safari, Firefox, Chrome and Microsoft Edge programs, with new applications and stages showing up soon. Other Rugby activity on Kayo incorporates the Augusta Masters, PGA Championship, The Open Championship and World Golf Championship.

PGA Championship Golf – 14 Day Free preliminary

Players Championship 2021 LIVE TV Schedule (Sydney time)

Date Event Time Channels

Friday 12 March PGA Players Championship Round 1 LIVE: 4.00am – 10.00am Foxtel/Kayo

Friday 12 March PGA Players Championship Round 1 Replay: 5.00pm – 7.30pm Foxtel/Kayo

Saturday 13 March PGA Players Championship Round 2 LIVE: 4.00am – 10.00am Foxtel/Kayo

Saturday 13 March PGA Players Championship Round 2 Replay: 5.30pm – 8.00pm Foxtel/Kayo

Sunday 14 March PGA Players Championship Round 3 LIVE: 5.00am – 10.00am Foxtel/Kayo

Sunday 14 March PGA Players Championship Round 3 Replay: 5.30pm – 8.00pm Foxtel/Kayo

Monday 15 March PGA Players Championship Final Round LIVE: 4.00am – 9.00am Foxtel/Kayo

Monday 15 March PGA Players Championship Final Round Replay: 7.00pm – 9.30pm Foxtel/Kayo

All occasions including Players Championship replays appeared as Sydney time, adapt to local contrasts. Per broadcasting arrangements, there presently is no Players Championship allowed to Air supplier in Australia.