2021 Players Championship TV coverage, schedule, live stream, watch online, channel, golf tee times How to watch every memorable moment of the 2021 Players Championship on TV or streaming live online.

The Players Championship is back and rolling after playing just one round in a false start last year. The star-studded affair taking place at the pristine TPC Sawgrass course begins the most wonderful time of the golf season — six straight months of top-tier events featuring the best golfers in the world. There’s no better prelude to the 2021 Masters than this.

The 2021 Players has lost some big names — Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolffe and Tiger Woods are all out — but there’s still a loaded field set to compete in Jacksonville, Florida. Rory McIlroy technically enters the event as the defending champion after winning in 2019, though his play has not been up to his high standards so far this year.

Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth — yes, that Jordan Spieth — are among the names to keep an eye on as the Players begins Thursday considering their tremendous efforts as of late. Which of them — if any — will be in contention by the time Sunday’s final round goes down? As they say, that’s why they play — to find out.

While attending The Players is a dream for many, simply being able to watch the event live from home or the office is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage throughout this week. Enough talking about it.

Here’s how you can watch as much of the 2021 Players Championship as possible throughout the week. Check out the full set of 2021 Players tee times here.

All times Eastern

Round 1 — Thursday, March 11

Round 1 start time: 6:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 12-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com and PGA Tour Live

Featured Groups — 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Every Shot Live — 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured Holes — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Round 2 — Friday, March 12

Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 12-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com and PGA Tour Live

Featured Groups — 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Every Shot Live — 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured Holes — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Round 3 — Saturday, March 13

Round 3 start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com and PGA Tour Live

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Every Shot Live — 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured Holes — Noon to 6 p.m.

Round 4 — Sunday, March 14

Round 4 start time: 7:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBCSports.com and PGA Tour Live

Every Shot Live — 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured Groups — 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featured Holes — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.