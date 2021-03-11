Thu. Mar 11th, 2021

How to watch Players Championship 2021 golf

Mar 11, 2021

2021 Players Championship TV coverage, schedule, channel, live stream, watch online, golf tee times, How to watch every memorable moment of the 2021 Players Championship on TV or streaming live online, Watch Golf Live = “https://cutt.ly/azQWcle”

Click Here To Watch The Players Championship 2021

Players Championship golf returns to our TV screens in 2021 this week as 154 of the finest players gather to compete for the prestigious trophy in Florida. Rory McIlroy is the last champion of the tournament following his triumph in 2019 and now he has a shot at defending his crown at TPC Sawgrass. The Northern Irish star recorded a 16-under performance across the four rounds to secure the title – 67 and 65 rounds set him on course for victory though a pair of 70s almost handed an opportunity for veteran star Jim Furyk sneak a tie.
  • Watch the Players Championship 2021 live on TV
The competition returns this year with a $15million prize pot on offer to split between the field, and a number of hot contenders keen to snatch the title from McIlroy. Unsurprisingly, Dustin Johnson remains among the frontrunners, while Bryson Dechambeau and Jon Rahm also top the bookies’ favourites list alongside the American star and McIlroy. RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Players Championship 2021 – including dates, times, the course and more.

When is Players Championship 2021?

The Players Championship will take place between Thursday 11th March 2021 and Sunday 14th March 2021. Like many sporting events in 2021, the Players Championship will take place during its usual week without being disrupted like much of the sporting calendar in 2020.

Where is Players Championship 2021 course?

The action will take place at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This is the 40th time the tournament has been held on the course, with just eight other occasions of the Players Championship being held in history.

How to watch the Players Championship on TV

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week. You can pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
  • Find out more about the best Sky packages

Live stream the Players Championship online

If you don't have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
  • Grab a Sky Sports Day Pass to watch the action

Players Championship 2021 TV schedule

All of the action will take place live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event including featured groups earlier in the day and the leaders each evening. Thursday 11th March Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 11:30am Friday 12th March Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 11:30am Saturday 13th March Sky Sports Red Button from 12:45pm Sky Sports Golf from 1:30pm Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm Sunday 14th March Sky Sports Red Button from 12:45pm Sky Sports Golf from 1:30pm Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm

Who won the Players Championship in 2020?

Nobody. The tournament started in earnest with Hideki Matsuyama racing out to a two-stroke lead after the first round. He equalled the course record with a 63, nine under par, during his opening round. However, the tournament was cancelled after the first day in light of the growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially it looked as though play would go ahead behind closed doors, but a final decision was made to cancel the whole thing, not to be resumed or replayed. Every player received an equal $52,000 share of the total prize money pot regardless of their opening day performance.

