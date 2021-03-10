AEW Dynamite live streaming results (Mar. 10, 2021): Revolution fallout. Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone Preview Tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT.
AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TNT at 8PM Eastern, and as usual, pretty much the entire card has been advertised in advance. But rather than post the usual gallery of match graphics, let’s let Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone explain the card themselves, from their “paid ad” on Impact Wrestling last night, which we’ve transcribed below.
Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.
This episode comes our way from Jacksonville, Florida, and will feature all the fallout from a Revolution PPV that had the whole wrestling world talking! Christian Cage’s first AEW promo! Follow-up on Kenny Omega’s dud! Plus, Darby Allin defends the TNT championship against Scorpio Sky, Matt Jackson & Rey Fenix square off ahead of The Young Bucks/Death Triangle Tag title bout, Hikaru Shida teams with Thunder Rosa & Ryo Mizunami against Dr. Britt Baker, Maki Itoh &
Rebel Nyla Rose, the Inner Council hold a war council, Ethan Page demands a singles match, and more!
Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 10
