If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig on US TV in the UEFA Champions League, you’ve come to the right place.

In the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below).

Match: Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig

Kickoff: Wednesday, 3pm ET

Looking to watch Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig online from your work, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

Who: Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig

What: UEFA Champions League

When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Where: Live on Galavision, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Spanish only) (free trial)