Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla live stream, UEFA Champions League Round of 16, TV channel, start time, lineups, odds
Borussia Dortmund will host Sevilla in the second leg of the Champions League from Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.
Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Live Stream
We have your streaming options below as we continue with the second leg of the Champions League on Tuesday.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla
- When: Tuesday, March 9
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Galavision
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
- Live Stream: via Paramount+ (stream for free)
UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups
Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:
Hitz; Morey, Can, Hummels, Guerreiro; Delaney, Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Hazard; Haaland
Sevilla possible starting lineup:
Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos
Champions League Odds and Betting Lines
UEFA Champions League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Dortmund (+115) vs. Sevilla (+230)
Want some action on the UEFA Champions League? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.