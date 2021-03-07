For the third time, NASCAR drivers will descend on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400. The race has been held at the track since 2018 and it is the 27th race hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the series’ history after the track held a single race each year from 1998-2017.

The Cup Series race will air on FOX and NASCAR fans can stream it on FuboTV (free 7-day trial) | Sling | Hulu + Live TV.

Denny Hamlin currently leads the Cup Series standings with 139 points. He’s set to be in the sixth spot and looks to stave Kevin Harvick who is 20 points behind.

Harvick won the pole for the event and has the number one spot to start the race. William Byron, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Michael McDowell round out the top five starters.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas Valley, NV. It has an asphalt racing surface with 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch. The race will be 400 miles with drivers making 267 laps total.

Here’s how to watch.

What: NASCAR Cup Series — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

When: Sunday, March. 7

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway — Las Vegas, NV

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV (free 7-day trial) | Sling | Hulu + Live TV