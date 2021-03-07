Don’t miss the biggest MMA fight of UFC 259 is leaving nothing to chance to be a memorable night in the Octagon for fans, featuring three title fights on the main card. The six-fight early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. The four-fight preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m., and will be carried by both ESPN and ESPN+. The five-fight main card gets going at approximately 10 p.m. ET, and will cost $29.99 through FitePass.Com.

Four champions, three title fights, former champions, No.1 contenders, former title challengers, division contenders…

From the prelims to the main card, #UFC259 is insane!

One of the most stacked UFC card’s ever!

Adesanya, unbeaten in 20 career fights, will move up in weight to challenge the Polish light heavyweight king Blachowicz (27-8) in a highly anticipated champion versus champion superfight.

UFC 259 TV and live stream

UFC 259 will not be a pay-pre-view event in the UK and will instead be shown on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at midnight. Their main show will begin at 3am.

It will be live streamed on BT Sport’s website and app for subscribers.

EE mobile customers will be able to get a FREE three-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can then cancel the trial at any time.

The early prelims will be shown on UFC’s Fight Pass and in the US, all prelim bouts will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

While Blachowicz will have to cut a good amount of weight to reach the 205-pound (93 kg) weight limit, Adesanya – who is a fairly lean middleweight where he competes at 185 pounds (84kg) – says he isn’t aiming to add any significant weight to match his opponent, even claiming that he could make 185 at the Saturday weigh-ins if he had to.

UFC 259 Full fight card

Main card (4pm – Sky Sport PPV)

Jan Blachowicz (c) v Israel Adesanya (light heavyweight title fight)

Amanda Nunes (c) v Megan Anderson (featherweight title fight)

Petr Yan (c) v Aljamain Sterling (bantamweight title fight)

Islam Makhachev v Drew Dober (lightweight)

Thiago Santos v Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Prelims (2pm – ESPN on Sky Sport)

Dominick Cruz v Casey Kenney (bantamweight)

Song Yadong v Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)

Joseph Benavidez v Askar Askarov (flyweight)

Kai Kara France v Rogerio Bontorin (flyweight)

Early prelims (12pm – UFC Fight Pass)

Tim Elliott v Jordan Espinosa (flyweight)

Carlos Ulberg v Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)

Sean Brady v Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Livinha Souza v Amanda Lemos (strawweight)

Uros Medic v Aalon Cruz (lightweight)

Trevin Jones v Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Checkout Israel Adesanya Fight From UK

UFC 259 is another late night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch the main event begin at around 5 a.m. BST if you're tuning in live, as the means the main card starts at 3 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass. Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs. How to watch UFC 259: Israel Adesenya fight live streams in Canada Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 259's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers. According DAZN UFC 259 Fight Preview UFC 259 takes place today in Las Vegas, headlined by Israel Adesanya's attempt to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo when the reigning middleweight champion challenges light-heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya made his goal clear in late 2020, promising that he would be a two-division ruler in the year 2021. "All I know is 2021, light heavyweight is mine," Adesanya told MMA Fighting. "I'll take the belt just to double champ it like some of the other fighters have. "[Conor] McGregor, D.C. (Daniel Cormier), I like the look of two gold belts on my shoulder. I already did it with my interim belt and my unified undisputed belt when I was the double interim champ. "But just to flex with that 205 belt as well, and I don't even have to do much to do it. I just stay the same frame that I am. I don't have to pack muscle like these guys are doing, like Jon [Jones] is doing. They're making grave mistakes. It will come back to bite them in the ass when it's time."