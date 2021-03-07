Sun. Mar 7th, 2021

The Daily Philadelphian

News

AEW Revolution Live Stream, Latest Odds, Match Card, Start Time

Byvriartuck

Mar 6, 2021

Revolution is officially a tradition, as AEW on Sunday brings wrestling fans the second annual Revolution pay-per-view. Headlining the show is the AEW Championship match between champion Kenny Omega and challenger Jon Moxley. It’s being billed as an “exploding barbed wire deathmatch” — so be ready for that. Also on the card, legendary wrestler Sting wrestles his first match since 2015.

AEW Revolution 2021 predictions! - Cageside Seats

Click Here Watch AEW Revolution Live

And after his shenanigans on Wednesday’s Dynamite, it looks possible that Shaquille O’Neal will be involved too. It’s a well-resourced Revolution.

Start times

AEW Revolution emanates out of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Unlike WWE’s pay-per-view events, it’ll take place in front of fans. Tickets for the event — socially distanced, of course — sold out in moments.

Stay in the know
Get the latest tech stories with CNET Daily News every weekday.

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, Revolution’s main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. GMT (midnight Sunday preshow). Down Under, the show begins at midday (11 a.m. preshow).

Match card

  • AEW Championship “exploding barbed wire deathmatch”: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley.
  • Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF.
  • Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy.
  • Face of the Revolution Ladder match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA.
  • AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami.
  • Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.
  • Casino Tag Team Royale.
  • Preshow match: Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Rebel.

How to watch

AEW Revolution is available via PPV at $60, but it’s also available on streaming services. If you’re in the US, it’ll be $50 through B/R Live. In the UK and Australia, you’ll instead watch it through Fite TV, where it costs $20 (£14, AU$25).

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/AEW-Revolution-2021-Live-Stream-FREE-Reddit-Game-872436690

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/WATCH-AEW-Revolution-Live-Stream-FREE-Reddit-Game-872436831

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/How-to-Watch-AEW-Revolution-2021-Live-Stream-FREE-872436981

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/How-to-Watch-AEW-Revolution-2021-for-FREE-PPV-872437144

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/Free-Reddit-AEW-Revolution-2021-How-to-Watch-PPV-872437246

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/AEW-Revolution-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-Online-PPV-872437311

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/Crackstreams-AEW-Revolution-2021-Live-Stream-TV-872437376

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/2021-AEW-RevolutionFight-Live-Online-FREE-Reddit-872437426

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/UFC-259-Live-Stream-Reddit-Adesanya-vs-Blachowicz-872438143

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/Adesanya-vs-Blachowicz-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-PPV-872438302

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/Reddit-Streams-Adesanya-vs-Blachowicz-Live-Stream-872438607

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/Watch-UFC-259-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-Online-872438762

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/How-to-Watch-UFC-259-Online-Live-Stream-On-ESPN-872438865

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/MMA-Fight-Watch-UFC-259-Blachowicz-vs-Adesanya-872438938

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/MMA-UFC-259-Blachowicz-vs-Adesanya-Live-Stream-TV-872439020

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/JuSt-LiVe-Adesanya-vs-Blachowicz-Live-Stream-872439065

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/JuSt-SpORtS-Blachowicz-vs-Adesanya-Live-Stream-872439117

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/Live-Repeat-Adesanya-vs-Blachowicz-UFC-259-Live-872439181

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/UFC-259-Adesanya-vs-Blachowicz-Live-MMA-Fight-872439231

https://www.deviantart.com/ufc259onreddit/journal/Adesanya-vs-Blachowicz-UFC-259-Live-MMA-Fight-872439273

B/R Live and Fite TV apps

The Bleacher Report Live app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android.

Fite TV is available on all of the above plus Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp, Sony and Panasonic.

By vriartuck

Related Post

News

2021 AEW Revolution Live Streaming Reddit PPV

Mar 6, 2021 vriartuck
News

Watch AEW Revolution Live Stream (March 7, 2021)

Mar 6, 2021 vriartuck
News

2021 AEW Revolution Live Stream

Mar 6, 2021 vriartuck

You missed

News

2021 AEW Revolution Live Streaming Reddit PPV

Mar 6, 2021 vriartuck
Coronavirus

Global Healthcare Facilities Consulting Service Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Ventures Healthcare, WSP, Black and Veatch, Ramboll Group, UHS etc.

Mar 6, 2021 anita
News

Watch AEW Revolution Live Stream (March 7, 2021)

Mar 6, 2021 vriartuck
News

AEW Revolution Live Stream, Latest Odds, Match Card, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021 vriartuck