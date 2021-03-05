The Royal Blues are rooted to the bottom of the table with just one win and nine points from 23 games so far, while Mainz are only one place further up, although they do have 17 points to their name.

Where to watch Schalke vs Mainz on TV:

UK: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 US: ESPN+

Scoreline prediction: Schalke 0-1 Mainz

Schalke vs Mainz build-up, previous line-ups & injury news:

An already-turbulent season took another bump for Schalke earlier this week when the club decided to part ways with manager Christian Gross amid rumours of a player revolt, replacing him with Dimitrios Grammozis, their fifth manager of the season. Their remit heading into Friday’s match is very simple: win, or they can effectively kiss their hopes of Bundesliga survival goodbye. The Royal Blues are nine points adrift of the relegation playoff place after winning just one game so far and with only 11 remaining to play, a 5-1 thrashing to Stuttgart in their most recent outing will do little to inspire confidence of a great escape.

Although their situation isn’t quite as dire as Schalke’s, Mainz are equally in need of a victory here. Svensson’s side are still a point off the relegation playoff spot themselves and with Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg making up their final four games, this next set of fixtures are absolutely critical. That said, Die Nullfünfer have taken 11 of their 17 points so far this season in their last eight games and will feel quietly confident of finishing Schalke off, while subsequently enhancing their own survival chances.

Schalke (vs Stuttgart): Langer; Becker, Mustafi, Thiaw, Kolasinac; Stambouli, Mascarell; William, Serdar, Harit; Hoppe.

Langer; Becker, Mustafi, Thiaw, Kolasinac; Stambouli, Mascarell; William, Serdar, Harit; Hoppe. Mainz (vs Augsburg): Zentner; St. Juste, Bell, Niakhate; Da Costa, Barreiro, Stoger, Mwene; Latza; Szalai, Onisiwo.

Schalke are still in the midst of an injury crisis, with Nabil Bentaleb, Mark Uth, Nassim Boujellab, Ralf Fahrmann, Matija Nastasic, Frederik Ronnow, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Steven Skrzybski, Kilian Ludewig, Salif Sane and Goncalo Paciencia all sidelined on Friday.

Although Mainz are missing Edmilson Fernandes, their fitness outlook is much better with Bo Svensson having an otherwise fully fit squad to choose from.

Bundesliga Table – Schalke 04 are last in the league and Mainz are 1 place above them in 17th place.

Recent form:

Schalke – LLDLL

Mainz – LWDWL

Head-to-head (last five meetings):

Schalke – 2

Draws – 2

Mainz – 1

Last meeting: Mainz 2-2 Schalke (Bundesliga, 7th November 2020)

Player to watch: Moussa Niakhate (Mainz)

One man who has been in top form during Mainz’s recent revival has been French centre-back, Moussa Niakhate. The 24-year-old has emerged as a surprising force in the final third, scoring three goals (two from set-pieces and one penalty) in his last six appearances while also adding an assist during his side’s 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

What’s more, on the other side of the ball, Niakhate ranks second among Mainz players when it comes to interceptions (38) and third for blocked shots (6) and clearances (47), proving just how essential he is to Svensson’s survival bid.

Schalke have leaked a league-high 61 Bundesliga goals this season, while scoring a league-low 16 times. Niakhate will look to exploit those records at both ends of the pitch on Friday as he seeks to increase that surprisingly healthy goal tally and put a much-needed clean sheet on the board.

Bundesliga 2020/21 recent form:

