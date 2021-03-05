Reddit banned subreddit communities, With Reddit, you will need to sign in to your Reddit account and browse into different subreddit sections. Now, make sure to look for the channels that are offering the NHL game list. It will consume some amount of time as finding the best streaming links is not an easy job.
These days, there are numerous live TV streaming services vying for your attention. They provide all of the usual entertainment, sports, movie, music, and kids channels that you’re used to watching every day.
Which Is the Best NHL – Regular season 2021 Live TV
Streaming Service? But which is the best live TV streaming service? There are six top-tier providers worth considering: Hulu, YouTube TV, FuboTV, DirecTV, PlayStation Vue, and Sling TV. There are also two cheaper live TV streaming apps with potential: WatchTV and Philo. In this article, we take a look at each of these live TV streaming services in turn. We reveal their strengths and weaknesses and list their Oregon States and features. All in order to help you decide which live TV streaming service you should use.
Best for everything NHL 2021 – Regular Season: YouTube TV
Last year our streaming service pick for NFL fans was PlayStation Vue at $55 a month, but Sony shut down its service earlier this year. That leaves cord-cutters with two more expensive options.
At $65 per month each, a FuboTV Family plan and regular YouTube TV subscription check all the NFL channel boxes. Local channels CBS, NBC, and Fox are included in many markets, as are ESPN and the NFL Network, so you can watch Sunday night, Thursday night, and Sunday night.
How to Stream NHL Games Online
All other games will be available on NBCSN, the NHL Network, or USA Network, and you’ll need to sign up for a cable plan for that. Prefer to cut the cord? Here’s how to stream the NHL from home without cable, from your TV, computer, tablet, or phone. All of these streaming services are currently offering free trials too, so you can start streaming hockey for free online.
1. fuboTV
We like fuboTV for other sports too, with access to the NFL Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, Golf Channel, and more. Right now, fuboTV is offering a 7-day free trial with no commitment. Start your trial here.
Stream the NHL Live on fuboTV
2. Sling TV
Sling is offering a three-day free trial for new users here. They’re also offering a new deal that gets you your first month of “Sports Extra” for free when you sign up for one of their packages. See the deal here.
Stream the NHL Live on Sling TV
3. Hulu + Live TV
You already know Hulu’s slate of popular movies and shows, but we’ve upgraded our home to the Hulu + Live TV service, which gets you NBC, NBCSN, and USA Network for hockey. A Hulu + Live TV subscription costs just $54.99 a month and includes unlimited streaming of all of Hulu’s on-demand content, as well as instant access to 60+ channels of live TV.