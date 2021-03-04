Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live Here’s a look at the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream details and team news ahead of their crunch Premier League clash at Anfield on Thursday, March 4.
Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream
The race for the top four in the Premier League sees a key clash on Thursday night, with Liverpool hoping to win at Anfield for the first time since before Christmas.
They face Chelsea, with the Blues in fifth and the Reds sixth at the start of the day’s matches – but a win for either would put them into fourth, with West Ham not playing this midweek.
Jurgen Klopp’s team beat bottom side Sheffield United at the weekend, their first win in five, while Chelsea drew 0-0 with second-place Manchester United in their own game, a second successive draw.
Early in the season the Reds won the reverse clash 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Sadio Mane netting both goals after Andreas Christensen was sent-off for the Blues, who were then under Frank Lampard.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
he game kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday 4 March.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, and Sky Sports subscribers can live stream the game online via the SkyGo app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Liverpool is expected to have both Alisson Becker and Fabinho back for this match – the former having been absent following the sudden death of his father, and the latter returning fit after injury, which will be a major boost for Klopp.
Diego Jota was also supposed to return last week following his long-term knee injury but was sidelined with an illness and could be used off the bench to give one of the front three a much-needed rest.
Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Caoimhin Kelleher all remain out for the hosts.
Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi will be assessed ahead of this match after being taken off against Manchester United with a knee concern, while the match may come just too soon for Thiago Silva’s return.
Olivier Giroud has scored seven Premier League goals against Liverpool, four of which were at Anfield, and is likely to keep his place up front.
Reece James, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Kai Havertz and Jorginho were all on the bench against Manchester United at the weekend and will hope to benefit from any rotation to keep the squad fresh.
Predicted line ups
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Giroud, Werner.
Prediction
Fabinho’s return would be a major boost for Liverpool and Klopp knows they cannot afford another defeat if they are to make it into the top four. For Chelsea, a draw would be a decent result. Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea.
Odds
Liverpool – 6/5
Draw – 13/5
Chelsea – 21/10