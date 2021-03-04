What channel is Liverpool vs Chelsea? Kick-off time, TV and live stream details, How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the midweek Premier League clash at Anfield. Both sides are chasing a spot in the top four and Champions League qualification.

But they will have to be back to their very best to beat Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, who are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak.

When is Liverpool vs Chelsea?

This Premier League clash is set for Thursday, March 4.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8.15pm GMT .

. When the sides met earlier in the season, Liverpool won 2-0 at the Bridge thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane.

Which TV channel and live stream can I watch it on?

You can catch this game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HD.

Coverage starts at 7pm.

Alisson is expected to return to the fold after missing the Sheffield Utd win due to family reasons.

Fabinho could also play a part, but Diogo Jota is a gametime decision after falling ill before the Blades match.

Timo Werner could get a start for Chelsea with Tammy Abraham seemingly out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Callyum Hudson-Odoi came off at half-time in the Man Utd draw but looks set to be fit.

Match odds