Watch Wild vs Golden Knights Live Stream
Click Here To Watch Live
Golden Knights Live Stream video will be available online 15 minutes before the kickoff, if a stream goes offline, refresh the page or change the channel.Start time: 3:00am on Tuesday 2nd March 2021(UTC)Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA
Competition: Regular Season
Sport: Hockey
The Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights meet in NHL action from the T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.
The Minnesota Wild will look to add to their current six-game winning streak after a 4-3 win over Los Angeles in OT last time out. Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in scoting with 17 poitns including 6 goals and 11 assists while Joel Greenway has 14 points with 12 assists and Joel Eriksson Ek has 12 points with 8 goals. Mats Zuccarello has 11 points with 8 assists while Victor Rask, Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman all have 9 points. Kaapo Kahkonen has an 8-4 record with a 2.41 GAA in 12 games played this season in goal for the Wild.
The Vegas Golden Knights will look to build on a 3-2 win over Anaheim in their last matchup, also in OT. Mark Stone has 17 points to lead the Golden Knights, posting 4 goals and 13 assists while William Karlsson has 14 points with 5 goals and 9 assists. Alex Tuch, Jonathan Marchessault, Shea Theodore and Max Pacioretty all have 13 points with Pacioretty logging 8 goals with a team-high 71 shots on goal while Tuch has 7 goals with 6 assists and Marchessault has 6 goals and 7 assists on the year. Marc-Andre Fleury has a 9-3 mark with 3 shutouts and a 1.59 GAA in goal for Vegas.
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/flames-vs-senators-live-stream-nhl-match-reddit-free-online-161688805/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/senators-vs-flames-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-2021-free-tv-161688883/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/calgary-flames-vs-ottawa-senators-live-stream-free-on-reddit-161688921/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/nhl-hurricanes-vs-panthers-livestream-free-reddit-online-tv-161689041/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-panthers-vs-hurricanes-live-stream-free-nhl-reddit-161689063/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/carolina-hurricanes-vs-florida-panthers-live-stream-161689086/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/canucks-vs-jets-live-stream-free-reddit-online-tv-161689134/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-jets-vs-canucks-live-stream-free-nhl-161689169/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/vancouver-canucks-vs-winnipeg-jets-live-stream-free-reddit-161689264/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/nhltv-wild-vs-golden-knights-live-stream-free-reddit-161689318/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/golden-knights-vs-wild-live-stream-free-nhl-reddit-161689343/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/minnesota-wild-vs-vegas-golden-knights-live-stream-free-nhl-tv-161689387/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-blues-vs-ducks-live-stream-free-reddit-online-tv-161689450/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/ducks-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-2021-free-161689487/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/st-louis-blues-vs-anaheim-ducks-live-stream-reddit-free-161689509/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-maple-leafs-vs-oilers-live-stream-free-nhl-reddit-161689574/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/oilers-vs-maple-leafs-live-stream-reddit-free-on-hd-tv-161689607/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/toronto-maple-leafs-vs-edmonton-oilers-live-stream-reddit-161689639/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/reddittv-avalanche-vs-sharks-live-stream-nhl-free-online-161689703/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/-sharks-vs-avalanche-live-stream-reddit-free-game-on-hd–161689746/
https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/colorado-avalanche-vs-san-jose-sharks-live-stream-free-reddit-161689788/
Minnesota is 6-0 in their last 6 games overall and 4-0 in their lat 4 road games while the over is 4-1 in their last 5 games overall. Vegas is 23-8 in their last 31 home games and 10-4 in their last 14 games as a favorite while the over is 6-2 in their last 8 games as a home favorite. The underdog is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings between these two teams.
This has been a hard one to really call as neither side really has much of an edge here. However, it almost feels like this line is begging you to take the Golden Knights, but the Wild and the underdog have both had a lot of success in recent meetings so I’ll take Minnesota and the plus money in this one.