Sun. Feb 28th, 2021

The Daily Philadelphian

News

Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream: Team news, prediction and odds

Byvriartuck

Feb 28, 2021

Welcome to Watch Leicester City vs Arsenal: Prediction, TV channel, team news, lineups, h2h results, live stream, odds today,

Leicester v Arsenal live stream: Watch Carabao Cup online | Squawka

Click Here To Watch Live

Leicester City host Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side continue battling through a difficult stretch on the schedule. Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester side is sitting in third place, tide with second place Manchester United on 49 points. Arsenal meanwhile only have 35 points and despite advancing to the round of 16 in the Europa League remain mired in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

How To Watch

  • Who: Leicester City vs. Arsenal
  • When: Sunday at 7 a.m. ET
  • Where: King Power Stadium
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Odds: Leicester +150, Draw +225, Arsenal +190

What to Know

Arsenal will head off to play at King Power Stadium to try and grab a win after losing their first matchup this season.  Arsenal are in the middle of a difficult stretch having lost three of their last four matches. Leicester on the other hand are coming off a disappointing elimination in the Europa League but have taken 10 of a possible 12 Premier League points from their last four matches. Most recently, they defeated Aston Villa 2-1 last Sunday thanks to two early first half goals.

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/GamE-Leicester-City-vs-Arsenal-Live-Stream-FREE–a8f263382c6c4ffdb773f7f70e205625

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Arsenal-vs-Leicester-City-Live-Stream-Reddit–e6903b196b0f4908b2585c0e2db8f2aa

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/FREE-Chelsea-vs-Manchester-United-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE–b2e759b451c7442cb530dd05c95c9829

Leicester City’s victory lifted them to 15-6-4 (third place with 49 points) while Arsenal’s loss dropped them down to 10-11-4 (11th place with 34 points). We’ll see if the Foxes can repeat their recent success or if Arsenal bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Series History

Leicester City have won four out of their last nine games against Arsenal.

  • Oct 25, 2020 – Leicester City 1 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Jul 07, 2020 – Leicester City 1 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Nov 09, 2019 – Leicester City 2 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Apr 28, 2019 – Leicester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Oct 22, 2018 – Arsenal 3 vs. Leicester City 1
  • May 09, 2018 – Leicester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Aug 11, 2017 – Arsenal 4 vs. Leicester City 3
  • Apr 26, 2017 – Arsenal 1 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Aug 20, 2016 – Arsenal 0 vs. Leicester City 0

Prediction

Mikel Arteta’s side have been playing better than their recent results might indicate and they do enough to get a point and stymie Leicester. Pick: Leicester 1, Arsenal 1

By vriartuck

Related Post

All news Coronavirus News

Digital Mammography Equipment Market 2026 Business Plans and Leading PlayersHologic, Carestream Health, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Siemens Healthcare, Planmed, IMS, Metaltronica, General Medical Merate, ITALRAY, Anke High-Tech, AMICO JSC, Angell Technology, ADANI, BMI Biomedical International, EcoRay,

Feb 26, 2021 abr
All news Coronavirus News

Continuous Screen Changers Market 2020-2026 Product Types with Key Brands Covered areNordson, Maag, JC Times, Gneuss, Parkinson Technologies, PSI, Erema, HITECH, CROWN, Batte Mechanical, Anji Plastic, Plasmac, Trendelkamp, ECON, Alpha Marathon,

Feb 26, 2021 abr
All news Coronavirus News

Cone Crusher Market Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Key Players areMetso, Sandvik, Terex, Astec Industries, ThyssenKrupp, Shanghai Shibang Machinery, Weir, FLSmidth, Kleemann, Liming Heavy Industry, Shuangjin Machinery, Shunda Mining Machinery, Chengdu Dahongli, Northern Heavy Industries, NMS Industries,

Feb 26, 2021 abr

You missed

All news

Oil Accumulator Market 2018 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Feb 28, 2021 oliver
News

Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream: Team news, prediction and odds

Feb 28, 2021 vriartuck
All news

Solar Panel Coatings Market 2018 International Industry Growth Rate And Key Opportunities

Feb 28, 2021 oliver
All news

Downhole Tools Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

Feb 28, 2021 oliver