Sat. Feb 27th, 2021

The Daily Philadelphian

News

How to Watch Canelo vs Yilidirim Live Stream Free Reddit

Byvriartuck

Feb 27, 2021

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim fight start time: Live stream, PPV price, how to watch, TV channel, The top pound-for-pound fighter in the world returns to the ring on Saturday night in Miami when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends his WBC and WBA super middleweight world titles against mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim. The fight is the first of Alvarez’s 2021 schedule and stands in the way of more compelling matchups later in the calendar year.

Full] Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels | High Country Press

How To Watch Canelo vs Yilidirim Live Stream

Alvarez is riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak since his lone career defeat, a 2013 decision loss to Floyd Mayweather. In his career, he has won championships at junior middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight. Looking ahead, Alvarez already plans to fight WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders in May before fighting twice more in the year, with hopes of facing IBF champion Caleb Plant to unify all four 168-pound world titles. Yildirim is a title contender only through the complicated maneuverings of boxing politics. He has not fought in two years and is coming off a technical decision loss in his most recent outing. Still, he was named mandatory challenger for the WBC title and took money to step aside and allow Alvarez to face Callum Smith in his most recent outing, with the showdown on Saturday guaranteed. The fight will be available to view live for DAZN subscribers on either the DAZN website or app, or can be purchased via traditional pay-per-view methods. Cable and satellite pay-per-view purchases also come with access to DAZN through the end of April for $49.99.

Viewing information

  • Date: Feb. 27 | Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Start time: 7 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 10 p.m. ET)
  • TV: Traditional PPV (check local listings)
  • How to watch/stream: DAZN (subscribe now)
https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Canelo-vs-Yilidirim-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE–c7f3a4c69c8c418ba1d56cfb2c2b8be3 https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Buffstream-Yilidirim-vs-Canelo-Live-Stream-FREE-Reddit–067df3312510442f9f908a10d4b763d4 https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Crackstreams-Fa-vs-Parker-Live-Stream-FREE-Reddit–d8113627213e4a8db7ec928e5f82056d https://www.game.tv/tournaments/GamE-Fa-vs-Parker-Full-Fight-FREE-LIVE-Streams–603382bc8dc6426a8b3672a764d84732 https://www.game.tv/tournaments/WATCH-Canelo-vs-Yilidirim-Live-Stream-Full-Fight–2917a0094a90401d86589334770c7034 https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yilidirim-live-stream-reddit-161578199/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/game-canelo-vs-yildirim-full-fight-free-live-streaming-161578325/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-live-stream-reddit-161578466/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-canelo-vs-yilidirim-live-stream-full-fight-card-161578563/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-fight-yilidirim-vs-canelo-live-stream-reddit-free-online-161578598/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/box-update-yilidirim-vs-canelo-live-stream-free-reddit-online-161578865/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streams-canelo-vs-yilidirim-boxing-full-fight-kickoff-time-161578972/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-yilidirim-vs-canelo-live-stream-reddit-27022021-161579013/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-canelo-vs-yilidirim-live-stream-reddit-free-161579054/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstream-yilidirim-vs-canelo-live-stream-free-reddit-161579102/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-joseph-parker-vs-junior-fa-live-stream-reddit-free-161580120/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstream-fa-vs-parker-live-stream-free-reddit-online-161580178/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-box-joseph-parker-vs-junior-fa-live-stream-reddit-online-161580230/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/game-fa-vs-parker-full-fight-free-live-streams-tv-coverage-161580261/ https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-parker-vs-fa-live-stream-how-to-watch-boxing-fight-today-161580313/

Canelo vs. Yildirim fight card, odds

  • Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (c) -4000 vs. Avni Yildirim +1500, WBC and WBA super middleweight title
  • Zhang Zhilei -575 vs. Jerry Forrest +425, heavyweight
  • Diego Pacheco -3500 vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. +1400, super middleweight
  • Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes, super middleweight
  • Marc Castro vs. Lester Brown, junior lightweight
  • Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti, junior welterweight

By vriartuck

Related Post

News

Parker vs Fa: Live streaming results, how to watch, start time, PPV price, full card info

Feb 27, 2021 vriartuck
News

Boxing Streams Reddit: Canelo Vs. Yildirim Live Streaming Crackstreams Reddit Online TV

Feb 27, 2021 vriartuck
News

Online news comes under the ambit of content regulation

Feb 27, 2021 vriartuck

You missed

News

How to Watch Canelo vs Yilidirim Live Stream Free Reddit

Feb 27, 2021 vriartuck
All news

Watch Canelo vs. Yildirim Live Free CrackStreams On Reddit

Feb 27, 2021 vriartuck
All news

Global Open Source Forum Software Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Discourse, phpBB, Vanilla, SimpleMachinesForum (SMF), bbPress etc.

Feb 27, 2021 anita
All news

Cleaning Services Market 2018 Share, Growth Rate, Sales Value And Industry Production Volume

Feb 27, 2021 oliver