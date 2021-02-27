Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim fight start time: Live stream, PPV price, how to watch, TV channel, The top pound-for-pound fighter in the world returns to the ring on Saturday night in Miami when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends his WBC and WBA super middleweight world titles against mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim. The fight is the first of Alvarez’s 2021 schedule and stands in the way of more compelling matchups later in the calendar year.

Viewing information

Date: Feb. 27 | Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

Feb. 27 | Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida Start time: 7 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 10 p.m. ET)

7 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 10 p.m. ET) TV: Traditional PPV (check local listings)

Traditional PPV (check local listings) How to watch/stream: DAZN (subscribe now)

Canelo vs. Yildirim fight card, odds

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (c) -4000 vs. Avni Yildirim +1500, WBC and WBA super middleweight title

Zhang Zhilei -575 vs. Jerry Forrest +425, heavyweight

Diego Pacheco -3500 vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. +1400, super middleweight

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes, super middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Lester Brown, junior lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti, junior welterweight

Alvarez is riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak since his lone career defeat, a 2013 decision loss to Floyd Mayweather. In his career, he has won championships at junior middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight. Looking ahead, Alvarez already plans to fight WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders in May before fighting twice more in the year, with hopes of facing IBF champion Caleb Plant to unify all four 168-pound world titles. Yildirim is a title contender only through the complicated maneuverings of boxing politics. He has not fought in two years and is coming off a technical decision loss in his most recent outing. Still, he was named mandatory challenger for the WBC title and took money to step aside and allow Alvarez to face Callum Smith in his most recent outing, with the showdown on Saturday guaranteed. The fight will be available to view live for DAZN subscribers on either the DAZN website or app, or can be purchased via traditional pay-per-view methods. Cable and satellite pay-per-view purchases also come with access to DAZN through the end of April for $49.99.