Parker vs Fa: Live streaming results, how to watch, start time, PPV price, full card info

Feb 27, 2021
Parker vs Fa: Live streaming results, how to watch, start time, PPV price, full card info. Don’t miss Canelo’s return TONIGHT plus Parker-Fa from New Zealand! Sign up for DAZN today! Canelo Alvarez is back on Feb. 27, and DAZN has that fight and Parker-Fa on the same date! Sign up and catch all the action live TONIGHT!  
FA-PARKER] Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa Live Stream | Exclusive TV Guide for the NZ biggest fight

Click Here To Watch Boxing Live

Results

  • Joseph Parker UD-12 Junior Fa (115-113, 117-111, 119-109) [Highlights and Recap]
  • Hemi Ahio KO-7 Julius Long (2:55) [Highlights and Recap]
  • David Nyika TKO-1 Jesse Maio (0:29) [Highlights and Recap]
  • Nik Charalampous D-6 Panuve Helu (56-58, 57-57, 58-56) [Highlights and Recap]
  • Jerome Pampellone KO-1 Antz Amouta (2:57) [Highlights and Recap]

Joseph Parker and Junior Fa are set for a big heavyweight clash in Auckland, New Zealand, with bragging rights, pride, and a place in the heavyweight title scene all on the line, streaming live on DAZN in most territories, and also airing on Spark Sport in New Zealand and pay-per-view in Australia.

The full card will start at 1:30 am ET, with the main event ring walks expected around 4:30 am ET. If you need help figuring out what time that is where you live, here’s a helpful page on the world wide web. We’ll be here all the way with fight-by-fight results as they come in.

Predictions: Parker vs Fa

Former WBO titlist Parker, 29, is the solid favorite here, but the 31-year-old Fa has amateur history with the more experienced pro, as they split four fights in their unpaid days. There’s been a lot of talk about this fight over the past couple of years, and now it’s on.

As far as the undercard, the show, uh, has one. Heavyweight Hemi Ahio is in action, and cruiserweight David Nyika — a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist — will make his pro debut.

How to Watch Parker vs Fa

Date: Saturday, Feb. 27 | Start Time: 1:30 am ET Location: Spark Arena – Auckland, New Zealand Streaming: DAZN Online Coverage: BadLeftHook.com

Full Card (DAZN, 1:30 am ET)

  • Joseph Parker (27-2, 21 KO) vs Junior Fa (19-0, 10 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds
  • Hemi Ahio (16-0, 11 KO) vs Julius Long (18-24-1, 14 KO), rematch, heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • David Nyika (debut) vs Jesse Maio (3-0, 1 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds
  • Nik Charalampous (19-3, 9 KO) vs Panuve Helu (12-2-1, 11 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds
  • Jerome Pampellone (2-0, 1 KO) vs Antz Amouta (debut), cruiserweights, 4 rounds

