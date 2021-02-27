Sat. Feb 27th, 2021

Watch Cacace vs Woodstock Boxing fight Live

Anthony Cacace vs Lyon Woodstock fight details – time, date, TV channel, undercard, schedule, venue, betting odds, predictions, ring walks and live stream info.  
  Anthony Cacace understands that there is no time to waste if he comes through this weekend’s tough British Super-Featherweight title defence against Lyon Woodstock.   Bookmakers make Leon Woodstock a prohibitive favourite against Anthony Cacace in a potential future contest between the pair.   He is currently () to win the contest outright, while you can get () on Anthony Cacace if you fancy the incredible upset.   That means that oddsmakers think there is 0% chance of Woodstock winning while giving Cacace a 0% chance.   The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds in the Super Featherweight division, which means both fighters will have to make the weight limit of 130 pounds (9.1 stones or 59.09 KG) on the day of the weigh-in.  

Cacace vs Woodstock Head To Head

  Anthony Cacace would step into the ring with a record of 18 wins, 1 loss and 0 draws, 7 of those wins coming by the way of knock out.   Leon Woodstock would make his way to the ring with a record of 11 wins, 1 loss and 0 draws, with 5 of those wins by knock out.   The stats suggest Woodstock would have a slight advantage in power over Cacace, with a 45% knock out percentage over Cacace's 39%.   Anthony Cacace is the older man by 5 years, at 32 years old.   Cacace has a height advantage of 1 inch over Woodstock.   Anthony Cacace fights out of the southpaw stance, while Leon Woodstock is an orthodox fighter.   Cacace is currently the more experienced professional fighter, having had 7 more fights, and made his debut in 2012, 3 years and 3 months earlier than Woodstock, whose first professional fight was in 2015. He has fought 52 more professional rounds, 108 to Woodstock's 56.   Anthony Cacace goes into the fight ranked number 9 by the WBA at super featherweight.  

Cacace vs Woodstock betting form

  Anthony Cacace has beaten 4 of his last 5 opponents.   In his last fight, he won against Sam Bowen on 30th November 2019 by split decision in their BBBOC British Super Featherweight championship fight at Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom. He was a 12/5 (+240) underdog going into the ring.   Previous to that, he had won against Alan Isaias Luques Castillo on 23rd February 2019 by points in the 8th round at O2 Arena, London.   Going into that contest, he had beat Reynaldo Mora on 21st December 2017 by points in the 6th round at Holiday Inn, West Midlands.   Before that, he had been beaten by Martin Joseph Ward on 15th July 2017 by unanimous decision in their CBC Commonwealth Super Featherweight and BBBOC British Super Featherweight championship fight at Wembley (SSE) Arena, London.   He had defeated Leonel Hernandez on 19th November 2016 by points in the 6th round at Victoria Warehouse, Trafford Road, Lancashire.  

Who’s been more active?

  Cacace’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 4 years, 3 months and 8 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 10 months and 8 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 44 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 8.8 rounds on average.

