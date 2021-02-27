Anthony Cacace understands that there is no time to waste if he comes through this weekend’s tough British Super-Featherweight title defence against Lyon Woodstock.
The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds in the Super Featherweight division, which means both fighters will have to make the weight limit of 130 pounds (9.1 stones or 59.09 KG) on the day of the weigh-in.
Anthony Cacace has beaten 4 of his last 5 opponents.
In his last fight, he won against Sam Bowen on 30th November 2019 by split decision in their BBBOC British Super Featherweight championship fight at Birmingham, West Midlands, United Kingdom. He was a 12/5 (+240) underdog going into the ring.
Previous to that, he had won against Alan Isaias Luques Castillo on 23rd February 2019 by points in the 8th round at O2 Arena, London.
Going into that contest, he had beat Reynaldo Mora on 21st December 2017 by points in the 6th round at Holiday Inn, West Midlands.
Before that, he had been beaten by Martin Joseph Ward on 15th July 2017 by unanimous decision in their CBC Commonwealth Super Featherweight and BBBOC British Super Featherweight championship fight at Wembley (SSE) Arena, London.
He had defeated Leonel Hernandez on 19th November 2016 by points in the 6th round at Victoria Warehouse, Trafford Road, Lancashire.
Who’s been more active?
Cacace’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 4 years, 3 months and 8 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 10 months and 8 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 44 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 8.8 rounds on average.