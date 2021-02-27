Saturday night in New Zealand, which means the early hours of the morning for those in the United Kingdom and the United States. The 12th ranked Joseph Parker will be taking on the current interim WBO Oriental Heavy Title holder in 36th ranked Junior Fa.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 27 | Start Time: 1:30 am ET

Location: Spark Arena – Auckland, New Zealand

Streaming: DAZN

Online Coverage: Watch The Fight Here

Parker (27-2) enters the fight coming off of three straight wins by TKO dating back to December of 2018. A former WBO World Heavy title holder, Parker had a couple of unanimous decisions go against him early in 2018, including when he lost the title to Anthony Joshua that March, but his recent roll has him hopeful to claim the belt once again, and taking down Junior Fa would do a great deal to help him do just that.

Fa (19-0) is on a perfect run going back to 2016, but Parker is clearly his toughest challenge yet. The task for Fa will be to finish Parker, as 20 Joseph’s 27 victories have come by way of KO or TKO, and Junior tends to take fights to a decision. The Oriental Heavy Title is a ten-round bout, and Fa went the distance in his fight for the interim title against Devin Vargas who was 21-5 at the time of the fight in November of 2019.

