Wales host England in an eagerly-awaited Six Nations showdown in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.Eddie Jones’ side have made a somewhat sluggish start to the defence of their first Six Nations title since 2017, with a first home Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland since 1983 followed by a fairly routine win over perennial strugglers Italy at Twickenham.
England now face a massive test after the first rest weekend, with Wales gunning to complete a Triple Crown and keep their bid for a second Grand Slam in three years alive while dealing a crushing blow to their fierce rivals in the process.
Wales meanwhile still harbour hopes of an unlikely grand slam following narrow wins in their opening two matches.
The Dragons edged out Ireland and Scotland after both their opponents were reduced to 14 men.
What time does Wales vs England kick off?
Wales vs England takes place on Saturday, February 27.
The match kicks off at 4.45pm UK time.
- It will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, though sadly without the famously raucous Welsh crowd
- Last time these sides met was in November with England running out 24-13 winners in the Autumn Nations Cup in Llanelli
Ireland head to Rome to play Italy on Saturday, with the home side approaching six years to the day since they last won a Six Nations game.
That might be ideal for Ireland, who have suffered two straight defeats to start the Six Nations 2021 campaign – the first time they have opened the tournament with back-to-back losses.
Rugby Six Nations 2021
A defeat to France two weeks ago means a response in team selection, with seven changes made including a return for captain Johnny Sexton.
Italy have lost 29 games in succession in the competition and the last time they beat Ireland was back in 2013.
IRELAND are up away to Italy in their third Six Nations game of the tournament.
Neither side have won a game yet and both will be looking to get off the mark when they meet in a bottom-of-the-table clash.
What time does Italy vs Ireland kick-off?
- Ireland’s game with Italy will get underway from 2.45pm UK time on Saturday, February 27 – TODAY.
- The game will take place in Rome.
- There will be no fans in attendance at the clash.
What TV channel is Italy vs Ireland on and can I live stream it?
- The game will be shown live on ITV1.
- You can live stream the action from the ITV Hub, which is available for download on your mobile or tablet device.
- Coverage of the clash will begin at 2.30pm.
Can I watch for FREE?
- Yes, Ireland’s clash with Italy is FREE to watch on terrestrial TV, as thegame is being shown on ITV.
- You can also catch the action on the ITV Hub.
Team news
Ireland: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; D Kilcoyne, R Kelleher, T Furlong, I Henderson , J Ryan, T Beirne, W Connors, CJ Stander.
Replacements: R Herring, C Healy, A Porter, R Baird, J Conan, C Casey, B Burns, K Earls.
Odds
Italy – 9/1
Draw – 50/1
Ireland – 1/25