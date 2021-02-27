Wales vs England rugby: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream free and teams for Six Nations match takes place on Saturday, February 27.

Wales host England in an eagerly-awaited Six Nations showdown in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.Eddie Jones’ side have made a somewhat sluggish start to the defence of their first Six Nations title since 2017, with a first home Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland since 1983 followed by a fairly routine win over perennial strugglers Italy at Twickenham.

England now face a massive test after the first rest weekend, with Wales gunning to complete a Triple Crown and keep their bid for a second Grand Slam in three years alive while dealing a crushing blow to their fierce rivals in the process.

Wales meanwhile still harbour hopes of an unlikely grand slam following narrow wins in their opening two matches.

The Dragons edged out Ireland and Scotland after both their opponents were reduced to 14 men.

What time does Wales vs England kick off?

Wales vs England takes place on Saturday, February 27.

The match kicks off at 4.45pm UK time.

It will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, though sadly without the famously raucous Welsh crowd

Last time these sides met was in November with England running out 24-13 winners in the Autumn Nations Cup in Llanelli

Ireland head to Rome to play Italy on Saturday, with the home side approaching six years to the day since they last won a Six Nations game.

That might be ideal for Ireland, who have suffered two straight defeats to start the Six Nations 2021 campaign – the first time they have opened the tournament with back-to-back losses.

A defeat to France two weeks ago means a response in team selection, with seven changes made including a return for captain Johnny Sexton.