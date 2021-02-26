Fri. Feb 26th, 2021

Watch Scardina vs Nunez Live Stream Free Reddit

Feb 26, 2021

Cesar Nunez ready for Daniele Scardina test in Milan, Italy this Friday

Boxing Fight On February 26 at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, local idol Daniele Scardina (Italy, 18-0 with 14 KOs) will fight Cesar Nunez (Spain, 17-2-1 with 9 KOs) for the vacant European Union super middleweight belt.

Watch Scardina vs Nunez Live Boxing

Boxing returns to Italy on Friday when Daniele Scardina and Cesar Nunez meet in the main event for the vacant EBU super middleweight title from the Allianz Cloud in Milan.,live and exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide.

Scardina returns for the first time since October 2019 when he defeated lias Achergui via unanimous decision. After stringing together three wins a row via stoppage, Scardina’s last three victories have come via decision.

Like Scardina, Nunez cames back to action from a long layoff. He last fought back in February 2020, beating Alejandro Mostazo via TKO to get his first win since February 2019.

Expect fireworks between the two Europeans in a clash for super middleweight supremacy.

Don’t know how to watch Daniele Scardina and Cesar Nunez? Here is your viewing information on the big fight.

Scardina vs. Nunez live stream: How to watch on DAZN

The Scardina vs. Nunez fight is available on DAZN worldwide in over 200 countries and territories.

How much does Scardina vs. Nunez on DAZN cost?

A subscription to DAZN allows you to access the Scardina vs. Nunez fight.

In the United States, a monthly subscription is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $99.99.

The subscription provides access to every live event and all the on-demand programming on the streaming service. To learn more about how to sign up for DAZN, and pricing in your region, visit  DAZN.com .

How do I stream Scardina vs. Nunez on DAZN?

Here is a list of devices where DAZN is available, including  web browsers on DAZN.com :

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles
iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 4, Pro
Android phones, tablets Amazon Fire TV Stick Playstation 5
Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One X
.. Apple TV XBox One X|S
.. Google Chromecast XBox One, One S
.. LG Smart TV, Smartcast XBox Series X
.. Panasonic Smart TV ..
.. Samsung Smart TV ..
.. Sony Smart TV ..

Daniele Scardina vs. Cesar Nunez fight date, start time

  • Date: Friday, Feb. 26
  • Coverage starts: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Main Event approx.: 4 p.m. ET

The Scardina-Nunez main card begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. Scardina and Nunez expected to make their ring walks about 4 p.m. ET, although the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

Daniele Scardina record and bio

  • Nationality: Italian
  • Date of birth: April 2, 1992
  • Height : 6’0″
  • Reach : N/A
  • Total fights :18
  • Record: 18-0 with 14 knockouts

Cesar Nunez record and bio

  • Nationality: Spanish
  • Date of birth: December 22, 1990
  • Height: 5’10”
  • Reach: 66″
  • Total fights: 20
  • Record: 17-2-1 with seven knockouts

Scardina vs. Nunez card in full

  • Daniele Scardina vs. Cesar Nunez for the EBU Super Middleweight title
  • Maxim Prodan vs. Nicola Cristofori for Prodan’s IBF Welterweight title
  • Francesco Grandelli vs. Davide Tassi; Lightweight
  • Tobia Loriga vs. Nicholas Esposito for Loriga’s Italian welterweight title

