The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, coverage starts at 19:15 GMT. Subscribers can also stream the match via the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Paul Pogba and Phil Jones are definitely out for this game, while Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek are yet to be given the go ahead following various injuries.

Solskjaer is likely not to risk the trio, and so could give starts to Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata this week.

Harry Maguire is only one yellow card away from suspension and will probably be given a rest this week to give both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe a run-out in defence.

The Manchester United boss has also confirmed that Amad and Shola Shoretire will both be in the squad for Thursday, but neither youngster is likely to start.

La Real are without two defenders for the second leg as Robin Le Normand is banned following a string of bookings, while Joseba Zaluda suffered a hamstring injury last time out against United.

Zaluda is likely to be replaced at right back by Andoni Gorosabel, while 21-year-old Modibo Sagnan will probably take Normand’s place.

Confirmed line-up

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes (c), James, Martial

Real Sociedad XI: tbc

Manchester United – 4/5

Draw – 11/4

Real Sociedad – 16/5

United have little motivation beyond competition for places and personal pride, given the tie is effectively over, with La Real desperate to restore some pride here. So we’ll go for a draw on the night with both teams to register. Manchester United 1-1 Real Sociedad.