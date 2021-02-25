Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV. Manchester United vs Real Sociedad LIVE early team news, predicted line-up and score predictions. Manchester United vs Real Sociedad LIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names strong team at Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes captain, despite first-leg rout – PLUS updates from Leicester’s crunch clash with Slavia Prague. Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture.
- Manchester United take a 4-0 aggregate lead into the clash with Real Sociedad
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will look to coast through into the last-16 tonight
- Elsewhere, Leicester will host Slavia Prague after the goalless draw last time out
- Latest Europa League news, including fixtures and results
- Click here for information on the Europa League last-16 draw
- “We really have to be down to earth and know who we are facing. It’s the best Man United in the last 10 years. They’re really world class physically and quality-wise they’re really good. We know how difficult it is to cause nerves in Man United even if we score that first goal. But we want to be competitive.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 25 February.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, coverage starts at 19:15 GMT. Subscribers can also stream the match via the BT Sport app.
What is the team news?
Paul Pogba and Phil Jones are definitely out for this game, while Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek are yet to be given the go ahead following various injuries.
Solskjaer is likely not to risk the trio, and so could give starts to Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata this week.
Harry Maguire is only one yellow card away from suspension and will probably be given a rest this week to give both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe a run-out in defence.
The Manchester United boss has also confirmed that Amad and Shola Shoretire will both be in the squad for Thursday, but neither youngster is likely to start.
La Real are without two defenders for the second leg as Robin Le Normand is banned following a string of bookings, while Joseba Zaluda suffered a hamstring injury last time out against United.
Zaluda is likely to be replaced at right back by Andoni Gorosabel, while 21-year-old Modibo Sagnan will probably take Normand’s place.
Confirmed line-up
Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes (c), James, Martial
Real Sociedad XI: tbc
Odds
Manchester United – 4/5
Draw – 11/4
Real Sociedad – 16/5
Prediction
United have little motivation beyond competition for places and personal pride, given the tie is effectively over, with La Real desperate to restore some pride here. So we’ll go for a draw on the night with both teams to register. Manchester United 1-1 Real Sociedad.