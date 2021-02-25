Thu. Feb 25th, 2021

The Daily Philadelphian

News

WGC-Workday Championship 2021 Live

Byvriartuck

Feb 25, 2021

PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship Round 2 tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has come and gone, with all the attention shifting to South Florida for the first World Golf Championships event of the year.

WGC-Workday Championship 2021 Live

A field of quite literally the world’s best players is on hand this week at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, with the top 18 players in the Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Rankings all teeing it up. Marquee groups include: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger.

Check out Thursday’s tee times, TV and streaming info for the first round of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship below.

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/2021-WGC-Workday-Championship-Live-Golf-Channel-871461960

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/How-to-Watch-World-golf-championship-2021-picks-871462016

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/PGA-Tour-World-golf-championship-2021-tickets-871462060

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/Official-TV-World-golf-championship-2021-odds-871462112

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/Watch-WGC-Mexico-Championship-PGA-Golf-Today-onTV-871462186

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/World-Golf-Championship-2021-pga-tour-schedule-871462236

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/2021-WGC-Workday-Championship-Golf-Tournament-871462253

Tee times

Hole 1

Tee Time Players
10:58 a.m. Brendon Todd, Erik van Rooyen, Wade Ormsby
11:09 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Sebastián Muñoz, Rafa Cabrera Bello
11:20 a.m. Sungjae Im, Jason Day, Lanto Griffin
11:31 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Joaquin Niemann
11:42 a.m. Marc Leishman, Lee Westwood, Matt Kuchar
11:53 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Rasmus Hojgaard, Thomas Detry
12:04 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Mackenzie Hughes, Lucas Herbert
12:15 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Harris English, Gary Woodland
12:26 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose, Carlos Ortiz
12:37 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland
12:48 p.m. Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
12:59 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Kisner
1:10 p.m. Danie van Tonder, Brad Kennedy, Yuki Inamori

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/World-Golf-Championship-2021-Live-Full-Tv-Coverage-871460164

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/2021-World-Golf-Championship-Live-Stream-Reddit-TV-871460627

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/WGC-Mexico-Championship-2021-Live-Stream-PGA-Tour-871460729

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/2021-PGA-TOUR-World-Golf-Championship-Live-Stream-871460778

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/WGC-Workday-Championship-2021-Live-Leaderboard-871460869

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/WGC-workday-championship-at-the-concession-2021-871460912

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/WGC-Workday-World-Golf-Championship-Live-FREE-TV-871461068

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/World-Golf-Championship-2021-Live-Free-Leaderboard-871461261

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/Workday-Championship-PGA-Tour-Golf-Live-Streams-871461161

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpfinal2021live/journal/PGA-Tour-World-Golf-Championship-2021-field-871461349

Hole 10

Tee Time Players
10:58 a.m. Min Woo Lee, Trevor Simsby
11:09 a.m. David Lipsky, JC Ritchie
11:20 a.m. Chan Kim, Jason Scrivener, Laurie Canter
11:31 a.m. Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa
11:42 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger
11:53 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott
12:04 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Victor Perez, Shane Lowry
12:15 p.m. Andy Sullivan, Cameron Champ, Brandon Stone
12:26 p.m. Kevin Na, Cameron Smith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:37 p.m. Billy Horschel, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai
12:48 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen, Bernd Wiesberger
12:59 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson, Sami Valimaki

TV, radio information

Thursday, Feb. 25

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 12-2:30 p.m.
NBC (Stream on CBS All Access): 2:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 12-2:30 p.m.
NBC (Stream on CBS All Access): 2:30-7 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 12:15-7 p.m.
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

By vriartuck

Related Post

News

Watch Canelo vs Yilidirim Live Stream Free Reddit

Feb 25, 2021 vriartuck
News

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim: Date, UK start time, DAZN stream information and full undercard as superstar returns this weekend

Feb 25, 2021 vriartuck
All news Coronavirus News

Leading Players of C4ISR Market 2026 areLockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, DRS Technologies,

Feb 25, 2021 abr

You missed

All news

Conference Intelligence Software Market 2026 Competition Landscape by Key Players: Jifflenow, SummitSync, DataFox, Attendease, Zapier, Event Intelligenc

Feb 25, 2021 anita
News

Watch Canelo vs Yilidirim Live Stream Free Reddit

Feb 25, 2021 vriartuck
News

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim: Date, UK start time, DAZN stream information and full undercard as superstar returns this weekend

Feb 25, 2021 vriartuck
News

WGC-Workday Championship 2021 Live

Feb 25, 2021 vriartuck