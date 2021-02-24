Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Atalanta reached the last eight last season and were runners-up in their group behind leaders Liverpool this term, while La Liga titleholders Real beat out Borussia Monchengladbach to top spot in their group.
Madrid, currently placed second in the Spanish top flight, are out to better their performance in last season’s edition of the tournament, when they were eliminated by Manchester City at this same stage.
But they face a tricky challenge as they come up against Atalanta, who are renowned for their reckless abandon going forward. Madrid also have a number of key players out injured, which will toughen the task further.
Here’s everything you need to know about the last-16 first leg.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 8pm GMT this evening.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on BT Sport, with subscribers also able to stream it live on the broadcaster’s website and app.
What is the team news?
Atalanta wing-back Hans Hateboer will miss out here through injury, while central defenders Cristian Romero and Berat Djimsiti are both at risk of being suspended – having each picked up two bookings – and so one of the pair could be left out this evening.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are suffering from an injury crisis at the moment, with striker Karim Benzema joining fellow absentees Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Federico Valverde on the sidelines.
Predicted line-ups
Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Palomino; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Ilicic; Zapata, Muriel
Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Diaz, Vinicius Jr
Odds
Atalanta: 13/10
Draw: 11/4
Real Madrid: 15/8
Prediction
Real Madrid are in better form than their Italian opposition entering the first leg, and – especially without a raucous Atalanta crowd in attendance – the Spanish champions would be expected to come out on top here. Their injury issues might complicate matters, though. Atalanta 1-1 Real Madrid.