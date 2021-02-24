Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Atalanta reached the last eight last season and were runners-up in their group behind leaders Liverpool this term, while La Liga titleholders Real beat out Borussia Monchengladbach to top spot in their group.

Madrid, currently placed second in the Spanish top flight, are out to better their performance in last season’s edition of the tournament, when they were eliminated by Manchester City at this same stage.

But they face a tricky challenge as they come up against Atalanta, who are renowned for their reckless abandon going forward. Madrid also have a number of key players out injured, which will toughen the task further. https://www.deviantart.com/streamzonline/journal/Atalanta-vs-Real-Madrid-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-871392886 https://www.deviantart.com/streamzonline/journal/Watch-Real-Madrid-vs-Atalanta-Live-Stream-Reddit-871392982 https://www.deviantart.com/streamzonline/journal/HD-Atalanta-vs-Real-Madrid-Live-Stream-Reddit-TV-871393055 https://www.deviantart.com/streamzonline/journal/GamE-Real-Madrid-vs-Atalanta-Live-Stream-Reddit-871393113 https://www.deviantart.com/streamzonline/journal/Man-City-vs-Monchengladbach-Live-Stream-Reddit-TV-871393229 https://www.deviantart.com/streamzonline/journal/Borussia-Monchengladbach-vs-Manchester-City-Live-871393297 https://www.deviantart.com/streamzonline/journal/HD-Monchengladbach-vs-Man-City-Live-Stream-Reddit-871393350

Here’s everything you need to know about the last-16 first leg.