Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Arena Nationala.

Both teams are loaded with talent, though neither is usually considered among the top-tier contenders in the competition, and only one can advance to the last eight when the second leg takes place next month. This first leg sees both teams enter after disappointing results over the weekend. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know: Viewing information Date: Tuesday, Feb. 23 Time: 3 p.m. ET Location: Arena Nationala — Bucharest, Romania TV: CBS Sports Network Live stream: CBS All Access Odds: Atletico +170; Draw +200; Chelsea +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook) Storylines Atletico: Remember how they were running away with La Liga? Well, not anymore. It appears to be a two-horse race at the moment alongside Real Madrid as Atletico have won just one of their last four games and just lost to Levante at home on Saturday. The defense has been filled with mistakes, which is uncharacteristic, while the attack has been off. In the last two games, both against Levante, Atletico have recorded 42 shots, scoring just once. They’ll hope it is just a rough patch and not a sign of continued form. Chelsea: Christian Pulisic is set to return from a slight injury and is expected to play for the Blues, while Thiago Silva is still out with his injury, putting the Chelsea backline in a tough spot against a speedy, talented attack. Since Silva picked up his injury against Tottenham on Feb. 4, the Blues have conceded just two goals in four games, with Andreas Christensen coming in. But those matches were against below-average attacks of Sheffield United, Barnsley, Newcastle and Southampton. The real test begins now with a wild stretch coming up of Atletico, Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton, Leeds and the return leg against Atletico. An absolutely brutal run of matches. Prediction Atletico and Chelsea both get a goal in the second half in a result that suits the Blues more than Los Colchoneros. Pick: Atletico 1, Chelsea 1