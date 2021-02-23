Lazio vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview, Find the latest on Lazio vs Bayern — prediction, team news and where to watch Lazio vs Bayern live as the two teams meet in the Champions League Round of 16.
LAZIO host Bayern Munich in a mouthwatering Champions League Last 16 first-leg clash. The Italians currently sit fifth in Serie A, while holders Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga.
When is Lazio vs Bayern Munich?
- Lazio vs Bayern Munich takes place on Tuesday, February 23.
- It will kick off at 8pm UK time.
- The Stadio Olimpico in Rome – with no fans in attendance – plays host.
https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/Atletico-Madrid-vs-Chelsea-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-871284837
https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/Watch-Chelsea-vs-Atletico-Madrid-Live-Stream-FREE-871284940
https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/HD-Atletico-Madrid-vs-Chelsea-Live-Stream-Reddit-871285005
https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/GamE-Chelsea-vs-Atletico-Madrid-Live-Stream-FREE-871285079
https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/Lazio-vs-Bayern-Munich-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-TV-871285252
https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/Watch-Bayern-Munich-vs-Lazio-Live-Stream-Reddit-TV-871285333
https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/HD-Lazio-vs-Bayern-Munich-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-871285396
https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/GamE-Bayern-Munich-vs-Lazio-Live-Stream-Reddit-871285465
What live stream and TV channel is Lazio vs Bayern Munich on?
BT Sport 3 will broadcast Lazio vs Bayern Munich in the UK.
BT Sport 3 begin their coverage at 7.30pm.
How can I watch Lazio vs Bayern Munich for FREE?
- EE customers can get BT Sport INCLUDED to their plan at no extra cost if they are on a plan with Smart Benefits – simply log in to EE and choose BT Sport app.
- And then get it on the big screen by texting SPORT to 150 to get a FREE three-month trial of Large Screen so you can cast all the action on your TV.
- At the end of the three months you will automatically roll onto the £5 per month BT Sport Large Screen subscription unless cancelled.
What is the team news?
Thomas Muller will miss out for Bayern Munich due to Covid-19.
The earliest that Muller will be able to return is March 6, after his quarantine following a positive test.
For Lazio, Luiz Felipe is out with an ankle injury. The centre-back is closing in on his return after surgery, but is expected to be back from mid-March at the earliest.