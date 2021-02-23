Lazio vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview, Find the latest on Lazio vs Bayern — prediction, team news and where to watch Lazio vs Bayern live as the two teams meet in the Champions League Round of 16.

LAZIO host Bayern Munich in a mouthwatering Champions League Last 16 first-leg clash. The Italians currently sit fifth in Serie A, while holders Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich takes place on Tuesday, February 23.

It will kick off at 8pm UK time.

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome – with no fans in attendance – plays host.

https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/Atletico-Madrid-vs-Chelsea-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-871284837

https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/Watch-Chelsea-vs-Atletico-Madrid-Live-Stream-FREE-871284940

https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/HD-Atletico-Madrid-vs-Chelsea-Live-Stream-Reddit-871285005

https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/GamE-Chelsea-vs-Atletico-Madrid-Live-Stream-FREE-871285079

https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/Lazio-vs-Bayern-Munich-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-TV-871285252

https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/Watch-Bayern-Munich-vs-Lazio-Live-Stream-Reddit-TV-871285333

https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/HD-Lazio-vs-Bayern-Munich-Live-Stream-Reddit-FREE-871285396

https://www.deviantart.com/thesuperbowl2021/journal/GamE-Bayern-Munich-vs-Lazio-Live-Stream-Reddit-871285465

What live stream and TV channel is Lazio vs Bayern Munich on?

BT Sport 3 will broadcast Lazio vs Bayern Munich in the UK.

BT Sport 3 begin their coverage at 7.30pm.

How can I watch Lazio vs Bayern Munich for FREE?

EE customers can get BT Sport INCLUDED to their plan at no extra cost if they are on a plan with Smart Benefits – simply log in to EE and choose BT Sport app.

And then get it on the big screen by texting SPORT to 150 to get a FREE three-month trial of Large Screen so you can cast all the action on your TV.

At the end of the three months you will automatically roll onto the £5 per month BT Sport Large Screen subscription unless cancelled.

What is the team news?

Thomas Muller will miss out for Bayern Munich due to Covid-19.

The earliest that Muller will be able to return is March 6, after his quarantine following a positive test.

For Lazio, Luiz Felipe is out with an ankle injury. The centre-back is closing in on his return after surgery, but is expected to be back from mid-March at the earliest.