Guess What Ranveer Singh Liked Best In This Pic Of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh left an adorable comment on Deepika Padukone’s new post.
New Delhi:
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are famous for their social media PDA and this story is about one such instance. On Monday, Deepika shared a glimpse of her mood for February in a post. Deepika Padukone, who is known for her tasteful Instagram aesthetics, simply posted a photo of hers, dressed up in white traditional attire. “February,” she captioned her photo along with the sparkles icon. Needless to say that Deepika’s photo cast a spell on her husband Ranveer Singh, who couldn’t help but leave a comment on her dimpled smile. “That smile,” he wrote and flooded Deepika’s feed with the red heart and heart-eyed emojis.
Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post and Ranveer Singh’s comment here:
There were glimpses of many such cute comment exchanges between Ranveer and Deepika on Instagram until the 35-year-old actress decided on a social media cleanse and deleted all her Instagram and Twitter posts and started the new year with an audio diary of her thoughts.
Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their second anniversary in November last year, which they celebrated with adorable posts. “Souls eternally intertwined,” that’s the essence of Ranveer and Deepika’s love.
In terms of work, Deepika be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83, the release of which was postponed because of the pandemic. Deepika Padukone is currently busy with Shakun Batra’s untitled drama, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Ranveer Singh’s list of upcoming films also include Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He also has signed the dotted line for Rohit Shetty’s new film Cirkus.